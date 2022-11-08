A plethora of area athletes were named to their respective district or all-conference teams recently.
Waverly-Shell Rock
For football, Waverly-Shell Rock had 14 players selected for the 4A District 2 all-conference team.
McCrae Hagarty was named as the Mr. Football overall MVP of the district. Simon Ott was named as the kicker of the year and Asa Newsom was named as the defensive MVP.
Jake Walker and Cole Thompson were named to the first team for their play on the defensive line. Sam Roose, Tyler Gayer and Jack Wilson were also named to the first team for their play as defensive backs.
Caden Hotz and Kale Miller rounded out the first-team selections as offensive linemen.
On the second team, Brock Siems and Austin Souhrada were named as offensive linemen. Cole Marsh was named to the second-team as a quarterback and Dylan Stockdale rounded out the second-team selections with his play as a defensive back.
The W-SR coaching staff was also named as the Coaching Staff of the Year.
In volleyball, the Go-Hawks had four players selected to the Northeast Iowa Conference team.
Averi Weichers and Paige Hendricks were named to the first-team. Elizabeth Frerichs and Ellie Thompson rounded out the selections by being named to the second-team.
Janesville
The Wildcats had eight total football and volleyball players honored.
For football, Keegan Eastman was named to the first-team in 8-player District 4 as a linebacker.
Peyton Trees, Kole Haan and Dane Appleby were all named to the second-team as a linebacker, offensive lineman and running back, respectively.
Gabe Meaney and Blake Porter were named as honorable mentions with their play as a defensive end and offensive lineman, respectively.
In volleyball, Hope Hovegna was the lone Wildcat to earn second-team distinction. Lauryn Podhajsky was named to the honorable mention team.
Denver
The Cyclone volleyball team had five players named to the North Iowa Cedar League-Central team.
Jessica Gergen, Channing Johnson and Kayla Knowles were all named to the first-team, with Knowles receiving co-player of the year as well.
Anna Curtis was named to the second-team with Chardonnay Hubert receiving honorable mention status.
Wapsie Valley
In the NICL-East, the Warriors had seven players named to the all-conference team.
Hannah Knight was named as the player of the year as well as being named to the first-team. Emma Jones and Sydney Matthias were also named to the first-team.
The trio of Anna Curley, Kalvyn Rosengarten and Tayler Buhr were named to the second-team. Macy Ott rounded out the Warriors with a honorable mention nod.
Head coach Austin Shepherd was named as the Coach of the Year.
Tripoli
Tripoli volleyball had four players named to the all-conference team in the Iowa Star conference.
Mallory Mueller and Keyra Krueger were named to the first-team. Natalie Lobeck was named to the second team and Maddox Miller was named to the honorable mention team.
Mueller was named as the Player of the Year and head coach Erica Harris was named as the Coach of the Year.
Clarksville
Senior Jenna Myers was the lone Indian to be named to the Iowa Star team, making it as an honorable mention.
Sumner-Fredericksburg
The Cougars had five players honored with the NICL-East all-conference team.
Isabelle Elliott and Alivia Lange were both named to the first-team. Payten Seehase and Morgan Block were named to the second-team and Alexa Buhman rounded out the Cougars with a honorable mention nod.
This is a developing story, some football teams are omitted due to the all-district teams being delayed until all of the teams within the district have finished their seasons.