The area bowling review highlights bowling meets that the Waverly Newspapers was unable to cover in person.
Denver vs Columbus Catholic
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The area bowling review highlights bowling meets that the Waverly Newspapers was unable to cover in person.
Denver vs Columbus Catholic
The lady Cyclones had a strong showing against the Sailors, coming away with the 1,403 to 1,048 win behind Alivia Borger’s high series of 302.
On the boys side, the Cyclones came away with the 1,762 to 1,692 win behind Connor Wurzur’s 381 series. Sean Gomez also pitched in a game of 204 in his first individual game.
Waverly-Shell Rock boys vs Charles City
Levi Schuldt led the way in the individual games with a 415 series behind a 236 second game. Cody Buchholz wasn’t far behind with a 409 series and a high game of 214.
Noah Dougan was strong with a 391 series and a high game of 204. Hunter Fasse and Bergen Henning rounded out the top-five bowlers for the Go-Hawks with series of 354 and 303 respectively.
Going into the baker games, W-SR led 804-781. The Go-Hawks’ highest game in the baker series was a 189 in the fifth and final game. W-SR outbowled the Comets 1,872 to 1,827 to get a win 2,676 to 2,608.
Waverly-Shell Rock girls vs Charles City
Autumn Kammeyer was the highest lady Go-Hawk bowler on Friday, coming in with a 321 individual series and a high game of 165. Kiyarah Karstens was second with a series of 317 and a high game of 165, which came in the second game.
Carley Ator was the middle bowler for the Go-Hawks, coming in with a 268 series and a high game of 141, her first of the day. In total, the Go-Hawks had 1,290 team pins in the individual games and trailed the Comets by just under 200 pins.
In the baker series, the Go-Hawks had a high game of 151 in the third game and had 589 total pins through the five games. Charles City would come away with the win 2,215 to 1,879.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.