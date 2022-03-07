As Russian aggression unfolds in Ukraine, Bremer County area places of worship are responding not only with prayers, but also with ways to financially aid displaced persons.
Wartburg College will hold a prayer service Friday morning, March 11, for the community, and the minister of Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli discussed the war in a special children’s ceremony held Sunday. Additionally, many churches are funneling collections to charities.
In Waverly, a Friday prayer service for Ukraine, “Healing of the Nation,” will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Wartburg Chapel on First Avenue Northwest.
Halcyon Bjornstad, interim dean of spiritual life and campus ministry, will lead the 20-minute service, a change from the campus calendar.
The department of Spiritual Life Campus Ministry also commissioned student artwork of a sunflower this week.
“We had it commissioned specifically for this service because it is the national flower of Ukraine,” she said.
The service is open to the public and will be live-streamed on KnightVision at https://www.wartburg.edu/knightvision/#march. Then click on “Chapel services.”
Many area churches have offered prayer.
At the Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, the Rev. Marilyn Sargent has presented photos of the exodus of refugees and led prayers for Ukraine.
“We had our sanctuary open the day of the attack so people could come in and pray,” she said, noting an announcement made on social media.
Sargent displayed a decorated pysanky egg that a friend from seminary school brought back from Ukraine during the children’s time at worship on Sunday so that the children and adults could see it. A coloring-on-paper activity was presented depicting eggs to be colored-in.
“We talked about what we could pray when we were coloring that,” Sargent said.
“Their prayers were for their safety and that they could stay with their families, very basic things that we think and talk about,” she said. “They had a lot of good ideas, how to pray, what to pray.”
A prayer read at the Sunday service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly said in part:
“We pray for the Ukrainian people and ask for Your intervention in this war levied against them… We pray for the families, especially, the children living through the horrors of war and all the upheaval and tribulation it brings. We also pray for those protesting in Russia… and the entire world community including the leaders in our own country. Give them wisdom and ingenuity to respond in ways that ends this war and moves us all to a world where Your peace abides.”
The Rev. Mark Anderson is interim lead pastor at St. Paul’s.
“We are in communication with fellow Lutherans in both Kyiv and Budapest,” Anderson said.
The Rev. Corey Smith., pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, said he has continued to talk about Ukraine in worship and has listed ways to give in the bulletin and announcements.
Area church representatives reached Monday listed charities to which churches have directed gifts.
Smith at Redeemer is recommending Lutheran Disaster Response, a group within the ELCA that makes use of companion units — in this case churches in Ukraine and nearby nations that are distributing supplies — and neighbors that are welcoming refugees.
“Whether we can gather here (financially) goes to whatever can help them there,” Smith said, rather than deal with the complexities of international shipping.
He said he would also recommend Lutheran World Relief.
“Both those groups are amazingly efficient,” Smith said.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Mission Board included ways to help Ukraine in the weekly announcements, such as:
Lutheran World Relief is distributing quilts and kits from its supply and is asking for donations to provide further resources such as emergency food, water, shelter and medical supplies. Visit https://donate.lwr.org/give/393187.
The Lutheran World Federation is accepting donations to support the churches and people of Ukraine, at https://www.lutheranworld.org under the Donate menu.
The Slovak Zion Synod of the ELCA is taking donations for pastors and congregations of the Lutheran Church in Slovakia that are aiding refugees.
Slovakia shares a border with Ukraine and has seen more than 90,000 people cross into the country from Ukraine, Reuters reported Friday, March 4.
Checks payable to Slovak Zion Synod with “Ukraine” in the memo line can be mailed to Slovak Zion Synod, Attn: International Relations Committee, P.O. Box 1033, Torrington, CT 06790.”
St. Mary Church on Horton Road in Waverly will continue collecting for Catholic Relief Services, through the Archdiocese of Dubuque, throughout the conflict, said business manager Dixie Jacobs.
For details, visit https://www.crs.org/our-work-overseas/where-we-work/ukraine.
The Rev. Jonathan Barthalow, pastor of Crosspoint Church in Waverly, says for the last eight years, the church has partnered with an organization called Convoy of Hope.
Barthalow said the church has some history with the organization, which has focused on such areas as feeding initiatives, women’s empowerment and disaster relief. He spoke with the Waverly Newspapers after press time.
“That’s who we’ve partnered with with the Ukranian crisis going on now. We’ve forwarded funds to them,” he said.
The World Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses, spokesman Jarrod Lopes responded to a request for information about efforts in Ukraine.
Of the over 129,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses who were living in Ukraine, 20,617 have fled their homes in Ukraine owing to the war.
The Jehovah’s Witnesses have set up 27 Disaster Relief Committee facross Ukraine to aid displaced persons which have helped over 3,700 displaced members, Lopes said.
Witnesses members are also being accommodated in places of worship and by fellow believers in Ukraine — with these totaling 6,548 persons.
Faith UCC in Tripoli will donate to the UCC Ukraine Relief Fund, which works with a group called ACT Alliance. ACT Alliance assists refugees, elderly and other vulnerable people who are displaced within Ukraine and unable to leave, according to https://www.ucc.org/global-h-o-p-e. Gifts made to UCC Ukraine Relief Fund will provide shelter, food, and other care to war refugees and internally displaced people. It also will help refugees and asylum seekers from African, Middle Eastern and other countries who had sought refuge in Ukraine and now are twice displaced, as well as other citizens of more than 125 countries living in Ukraine.
Sargent also recommended the organization, World Central Kitchen, which works with chefs in affected areas to provide comfort food.
“I think it’s important that we share these stories of how people are globally coming together to support these innocent lives,” Sargent said.
“That’s what we’re called to do, it’s pretty clear, take care of one another. We are so committed to doing what we can, be it physically, monetarily or prayerfully.”