Amber Homan

Denver’s Amber Homan starts to pull away from the pack.

 By Gidal Kaiser/sports@oelweindailyregister.com

Area cross country teams are starting to hit the tracks and are beginning the season off hot.

In Oelwein, Reeve Ristau was the top finisher for the lady Cyclones, taking eighth place with a time 21 minutes and 20.8 seconds.