Area cross country teams are starting to hit the tracks and are beginning the season off hot.
In Oelwein, Reeve Ristau was the top finisher for the lady Cyclones, taking eighth place with a time 21 minutes and 20.8 seconds.
Hailey Homan was the next best finisher. Homan ran a season best 21:42.4 to take 15th place.
Avery Trunkhill, Anna Mulert and Laci Even finished 19th, 21st and 23rd respectively. Trunkhill ran a race in 22:05.0. Mulert ran a season best 22:12.6. Even rounded out the top-five for the Cyclones with a 22:28.2.
The lady Cyclones took first place, scoring 77 points, 15 less than second place.
In the boys race, Denver took fourth place scoring 111 points.
Jack Mulert was the best on the team, running a season best 17:46.3 to take fourth place.
Neal Pinter and Maxwell Schwandt both ran season bests as well to place 11th and 15th respectively.
Pinter ran the race in 18:03.2 while Schwandt ran it in 18:07.7.
Trevor Baas and Jarett Clayton rounded out the top-five for the Cyclones. They placed 35th and 46th respectively.
Baas ran a time of 19:06.0 for a personal best and Clayton ran the race in 19:25.2 to round out the top-five.
Denver won’t race again till next week at the Dick Pollitt Invite.
On Monday Waverly-Shell Rock travelled to Webster City for the Webster City Invite. The Go-Hawks placed fourth behind a strong race from Caleb Hoins.
Hoins placed sixth with a time of 17:26.04. Caden Kueker was the next highest finisher for W-SR placing ninth. Kueker ran a race time of 17:38.87.
Marshall Meyer took 17th place with a time of 18:23.70.
Austin Soldwisch and Gavin Berry rounded out the top-five runners for the Go-Hawks. Soldwisch finished 38th with a time of 19:47.74 and Berry crossed the finish line 43rd in a time of 19:56.74.
Sports Editor
