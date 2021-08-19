DES MOINES – Top dairies competed for honors in the Holstein Dairy Cattle show judged Aug. 12 at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Farnear Holsteins, Farley, exhibited the Grand Champion Female and the Senior Champion Female.
Rick Demmer, Peosta, was awarded Premier Breeder at the Iowa State Fair this year. Hawkeye-JK Holsteins, Ashton, was awarded Premier Exhibitor.
Also earning honors were Eagle-View Dairy, of Nashua, Theresa Pagel and Arthur Acres, both of Sumner, Mike and Tom Holsteins, of Readlyn, and AJH Dairy, of Clarksville.
The Premier Breeder Award is given to the competitor who earns the most points for animals bred and exhibited by the entrant or others during the day’s show. The Premier Exhibitor Award is given to the exhibitor who accumulates the most points based upon the day’s placings.
Additional results below (name, hometown and animal identification):
Spring Heifer Calf — March 1 — May 31, 2021
1) HB Holsteins, Marengo, Heart-Broke Warrior Diva, 3/15/2021, 840003220676363, 2) Fossum Farms, Waterville, FOSSUM ANALYST SKYE 2020, 3/1/2021, 840003228723741, 3) Quality-Ridge, Coggon, Quality-Ridge Hanford Sarah, 3/2/2021, 145212656, 8) Eagle-View Dairy, Nashua, Eagle-View K-Doc Twinkie, 3/1/2021, 840003200959710, 14) Eagle-View Dairy, Nashua, Eagle-View K-Doc Sierra, 3/2/2021, 840003200959713
Winter Heifer Calf — Dec. 1, 2020 — Feb. 28, 2021
1) KCCK Genetics, Dyersville, Golden-Oaks AL Caren-Red ET, 12/2/2020, 840003215529028, 2) Fossum Farms, Waterville, FOSSUM TATOO DALLAS 2000, 12/1/2020, 840003228723721, 3) Farnear Holsteins, Farley, Duckett Unix Liza-ET, 12/1/2020, 3219089046, 5) Arthur Acres, Sumner, ZBW-BNA Blizzard Pattern-ET, 12/20/2020, 840003321860160, 8) Theresa Pagel, Sumner, PagelSunlite Art Of Telume, 12/2/2020, 840003215268963, 9) Arthur Acres, Sumner, Sek Backflip Lilac, 12/21/2020, 840003234627216
Fall Heifer Calf — Sept. 1 — Nov. 30, 2020
1) Tyler O’Neill, Waukon, MS-TNT WARRIOR ADDYSON, 9/11/2020, 840003221929663, 2) Ice Cream Acres, Homestead, REDCARPET WARRIOR WORLD, 9/4/2020, 840003224513087, 3) Quality-Ridge, Coggon, Quality-Ridge Undeni Marvel, 10/6/2020, 145130015, 12) Theresa Pagel, Sumner, Lyn-Vale Parsley-Red, 9/5/2020, 840003211122708, 17) Mike & Tom Holsteins, Readlyn, MIKE&TOM CEO NEFERTARI, 10/6/2020, 840003226924396
Summer Yearling Heifer — June 1 — Aug. 31, 2020
1) HB Holsteins, Marengo, Heart-Broke Dirty Diamond, 6/13/2020, 840003147651452, 2) Z-Breeze Holsteins, Postville, GOLDEN-OAKS M AVICIA-RED, 6/2/2020, 3213442419, 3) Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, Cloverhill Gold Chip Annika, 6/29/2020, 840003204383279, 6) Eagle-View Dairy, Nashua, Eagle-View Doorman Pearl, 6/25/2020, 840003200959705
Spring Yearling Heifer — March 1 — May 31, 2020
1) Hawkeye-JK Holsteins, Ashton, Hawkeye-JK Shes Poison-ET, 3/1/2020, 840003213844328, 2) Courtlane Holsteins, Ridgeway, Courtlane Denver Destiny, 3/3/2020, 840003212896028, 3) Biercrest Farms, Van Horne, Biercrest Denver Danica, 3/5/2020, 84003208180027, 7) Theresa Pagel, Sumner, Winright Artist Annie- ET, 3/5/2020, 1 3733061, 9) Arthur Acres, Sumner, Arthuracres Artist Annie, 3/2/2020, 840003208473244, 12) Eagle-View Dairy, Nashua, Eagle-View Doc Porsche, 3/29/2020, 840003200959704
Winter Yearling Heifer — Dec.1, 2019 — Feb. 29, 2020
1) Hawkeye-JK Holsteins, Ashton, Hawkeye-JK Doormn Player-ET, 12/4/2019, 840003213844294, 2) Cost Farms, Cedar Rapids, COST ALTITUDE MIRACLE RC, 12/2/2019, 144990360, 3) Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, Cloverhill War Naomi-red-et, 12/3/2019, 840003204383268, 5) Theresa Pagel, Sumner, Mrsprech Warrior Beretta, 12/8/2019, 840003151026758
Junior Two Year Old Cow — March 1 — Aug. 31, 2019
1) Rick Demmer, Peosta, LE-O-LA SOLOMON PAIGE, 3/1/2019, 84000314957592, 2) Courtlane Holsteins, Ridgeway, Courtlane Doc Breeze, 3/3/2019, 840003140955474, 3) Kishholm, Monona, KishHolm Tatoo Artist, 6/7/2019, 145253730, 6) AJH Dairy, Clarksville, AJH Pep Rumor, 6/22/2019, 840003204537539
Senior Two Year Old Cow — Sept. 1, 2018 — Feb. 28, 2019
1) Courtlane Holsteins, Ridgeway, Heatherstone Chevel-ET, 12/3/2018, 840003149595103, 2) Kris-Del Farms, Davenport, Kris-Del Undenied Cleopatra, 11/6/2018, 3200787375, 4) Mike & Tom Holsteins, Readlyn, MIDDLAND-VIEW PRECIOUS-ET, 12/18/2018, 840003203351627
Junior Three Year Old Cow — March 1 — Aug. 31, 2018
1) KCCK Genetics, Dyersville, KCCK Jordy Rachel EWL, 6/3/2018, 840003149233465, 2) Rick Demmer, Peosta, Le-O-La Doorman Tulip, 6/2/2018, 840003149754557, 3) Eagle-View Dairy, Nashua, Eagle-View Goldchip Lexi-ET, 3/9/2018, 840003145457265