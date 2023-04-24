One of the biggest events of the year is the Drake Relays and the qualifiers were announced this past weekend.
Nashua-Plainfield’s Kadence Huck qualified in three events, the 400-meter dash, the 800 and the 1500. In the 400, she qualified with a time of 57.72 and is seeded fourth. The 800 saw Huck qualify with a time of 2:15.75 and that seeds her third. Huck is seeded 10th in the 1500 with a time of 4:50.59.
In the 3000, Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor is seeded 20th with a time of 10:38.16.
Denver’s Aubrey Decker is the lone Cyclone on the girls side to qualify in the 400 hurdles. Decker is seeded 14th with a time of 1:06.44.
Wapsie Valley’s 4x100 team qualified with a time of 50.99. That time places them 33rd in the seeding.
On the boys side, two area athletes qualified in the 110 hurdles. Waverly-Shell Rock’s Asa Newsom and Denver’s Kasey Wirtjes qualified with times of 14.68 and 14.73, respectively. Those times seeds them in sixth and eighth.
The Warriors had one relay team make it on the boys side with the 4x100 squad qualifying with a time of 44.51 and that seeds them 76th.
The final qualifier is W-SR’s Jake Walker in the shot put. He qualified with a personal record throw of 52-05.00. This seeds him 20th.
The Relays will kick off on Thursday with the shot put at 4:30.