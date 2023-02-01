A group of about 40 farmers from Butler and Bremer counties met with legislators on Jan. 24 to express their opposition to the proposed hazardous liquid CO2 pipeline which is planned to go through Butler and Bremer Counties.
Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC, one of the three pipeline companies focused on Iowa, is going through the process before the Iowa Utilities Board makes the determination on whether to green light the project.
The project aims at capturing emissions from local ethanol plants “before those emissions reach the atmosphere and transport CO2 safely via pipeline to a permanent and secure underground sequestration site in Illinois,” according to a July 18, 2022, letter the company sent to Bremer County.
The Bremer County Board of Supervisors, and most recently the City of Waverly, have filed letters of opposition with the Iowa Utilities Board.
In Des Moines, the farmers met with legislators Pat Grassley, the Speaker of the House who also represents this area, Bobby Kaufmann, who represents House District 73, and Steve Holt, who represents District 12, in the early afternoon in one of the conference rooms.
“It was a good exchange,” said Jeff Reints, who farms in Butler and Bremer counties.
Reints, a fourth-generation farmer, was among the area residents who spoke directly to the legislators of his concerns about the use of eminent domain for the project.
To illustrate his points, he had brought a laminated map of the proposed pipeline route through Butler and Bremer areas, on which his fellow farmers had outlined with a Sharpie the proposed route through their farms. Reints had used it as a visual aid during a meeting in Shell Rock of interested parties and the Bremer County Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on Dec. 6 in Waverly.
“I am concerned about property rights, about using eminent domain for a private project,” he said. “It’s a waste of tax dollars.”
A bill in the Legislature proposed by Sen. Jeff Taylor, one of five sponsored by the Sioux City Republican, wants to “repeal domain authority for hazardous liquid pipeline” operations (see story on page A3).
Navigator has said that their goal is “to reach voluntary agreements with all landowners” along the route, “though if we are unable to do so we may need to request the right of eminent domain (“condemnation”) from the (Iowa Utilities) Board,” according to the letter.
“The duty of the Board is to determine if the proposed pipeline promotes the pubic convenience and necessity and meets the other requirements of applicable Iowa law and Board rules,” the company said in the July 18, 2022, letter.
Reints said he is a “big supporter” of the ethanol industry and in fact, almost all of his corn, approximately 600,000 bushels, between his business and his son’s operation with another farmer, goes to the ethanol plant in Shell Rock.
Another farmer who expressed eminent domain concerns was Mark Mueller, of Waverly. Like Reints, he said that he is concerned about private companies using eminent domain for private gain.
“Area farmers expressed their concerns about eminent domain being used by private companies to forcibly acquire land from owners unwilling to sell and the race by pipeline companies to build a pipeline before 30-year-old regulations meant for lower pressures and different materials are updated by regulators,” he wrote in a statement to Waverly Newspapers.
Reints said he and others were also concerned about the safety of transporting pressurized CO2 and also about the impact on the farmland that he had just tiled. He said that proposed pipeline would cut across the 170-acre field he cares for, and an estimated 61 tile lines would be impacted.
The pipeline companies have argued that they have safety measures in place, including foot and vehicle patrols as well as aerial patrols “to ensure that pipeline is operating as designed,” according to the project overview provided to the county.
Regarding long-term impact, they have said that they have hired a specialized restoration company “to develop and execute a project specific restoration plan.”
“We are committed to returning the land to its pre-construction conditions or better,” according to company materials.
Company reps have stated the same in discussions with the Bremer County Board of Supervisors, but Reints is worried that it would take a long time for the earth to settle.
“That sounds good to the common person, but when the soil underneath has been excavated, it is very difficult,” Reints said. “You need to let the earth settle, the whole purpose of tile draining is to remove the excess water from the farm.
“When they cut trough the tile, most of the season there’s water floating through the tile. It’s like a broken water main, it’s a muddy, sloppy mess.”
Both Reints and Mueller said they are hopeful their concerns would be taken seriously by the legislators.
“We realize we are up against a large political machine and that is very frustrating at times,” Reints said.
“It would require Republican legislators and a Republican governor saying no to the biggest Republican donor in the state, Bruce Rastetter,” said Mueller. “And it would also require the Iowa Utilities Board to say no.”
Waverly Newspapers reached out to Speaker Grassley for comment. He told the Iowa Capital Dispatch that “the caucus is hearing enough from their constituents” on the subject.
In a letter to state regulators, just before the Nov. 8 election, he wrote, “In my 16 years in the Iowa house, I have never heard more concerns from constituents related to a single issue than the CO2 pipeline project currently proposed for our area.”
Reflecting on what’s ahead, Mueller added, “I am pessimistic about the outcome, but we are going to put on a good fight, whether it goes our way or not, we are not going to shirk away from it.”