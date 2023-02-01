area farmers speak to legislators

Area farmers traveled to Des Moines on Jan. 24 to speak to legislators and voice their concerns about a proposed CO2 pipeline, planned to go through Butler and Bremer counties, among other areas.

 Courtesy photo

A group of about 40 farmers from Butler and Bremer counties met with legislators on Jan. 24 to express their opposition to the proposed hazardous liquid CO2 pipeline which is planned to go through Butler and Bremer Counties.

Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC, one of the three pipeline companies focused on Iowa, is going through the process before the Iowa Utilities Board makes the determination on whether to green light the project.