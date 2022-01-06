The Iowa Football Coaches Association has released its academic all-state lists for the 2021 season.

A total of 14 area players made the lists.

The criteria for selection onto the teams include being a senior and a starter, must accumulate a 3.7 grade point average or more out of a possible 4.0 at the end of their junior year, must be involved in other extra-curricular activities, and the head coach must recommend the player for the honor.

The athletes on the academic all-state teams include the following:

Class 4A

Austin Dewey, Waverly-Shell Rock High School

Ryan Folkerts, Waverly-Shell Rock High School

Jacob Barthalow, Waverly-Shell Rock High School

Layne McDonald, Waverly-Shell Rock High School

Class 1A

Beau Bonnette, Denver

Boyd Broadhead, Denver

Caylor Hoffer, Denver

Tanner Kroeze, Denver

Braden Powers, Denver

Trevan Reiter, Denver

Class A

McKade Munn, Nashua Plainfield

8-man

Gavin Kelm, Clarksville Community Schools

Cooper Negen, Clarksville Community Schools

Wiley Sherburne, Janesville Consolidated High School