The Iowa Football Coaches Association has released its academic all-state lists for the 2021 season.
A total of 14 area players made the lists.
The criteria for selection onto the teams include being a senior and a starter, must accumulate a 3.7 grade point average or more out of a possible 4.0 at the end of their junior year, must be involved in other extra-curricular activities, and the head coach must recommend the player for the honor.
The athletes on the academic all-state teams include the following:
Class 4A
Austin Dewey, Waverly-Shell Rock High School
Ryan Folkerts, Waverly-Shell Rock High School
Jacob Barthalow, Waverly-Shell Rock High School
Layne McDonald, Waverly-Shell Rock High School
Class 1A
Beau Bonnette, Denver
Boyd Broadhead, Denver
Caylor Hoffer, Denver
Tanner Kroeze, Denver
Braden Powers, Denver
Trevan Reiter, Denver
Class A
McKade Munn, Nashua Plainfield
8-man
Gavin Kelm, Clarksville Community Schools
Cooper Negen, Clarksville Community Schools
Wiley Sherburne, Janesville Consolidated High School