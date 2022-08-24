Most of the area teams will be taking on their week one opponents in the hopes they begin the season 1-0.
W-SR (0-0) vs Waukon (0-0)
Waverly-Shell Rock will begin their season against Waukon at home. In last year’s matchup, W-SR came home with the 45-6 victory to open their campaign at 1-0.
The Go-Hawks will have a different quarterback under center with Cole Marsh taking the reins. Grant Halverson was the QB last year and he threw for 81 yards on a 66% completion rate and three touchdowns to boot.
On the ground, McCrae Hagarty is returning as the running back. Last year, Hagarty led the team in rushing yards with 143 on nine attempts and he foudn the end zone twice.
Hagarty was also the leading tackler in the game, finishing with four and a half.
Waukon will be looking to avenge their lone loss from last season. The Indians made it to the semi-finals in last year’s playoffs before losing to Southeast Valley.
Denver (0-0) at Wapsie Valley (0-0)
Denver will be traveling to their rival, Wapsie Valley, for their opening game of the season.
Last season, the Cyclones pitched a shutout at home in a 42-0 win to open both teams seasons.
Denver will be returning their starting quarterback and running back with Tye Bradley and Ethan Schoville respectively.
Bradley threw for 167 yards on seven completed passes with three touchdowns. Schoville ran all over the Warrior defense gaining 177 yards, on over 10 yards per carry. Schoville also found the end zone twice.
Wapsie Valley will be returning their starting QB as well with Casey O’Donnell under center. O’Donnell had 51 yards in the game last year.
The Warriors will be returning leading tackler from the game, Hunter Kane. Kane was the leading tackler in the game for both squads finishing the game with six and a half total tackles.
Janesville (1-0) at Bishop Garrigan (0-0)
The Wildcats opened their season with a convincing 56-0 win over GMG last week.
Their game against Bishop Garrigan will be their first meeting all-time.
Last week, the ground game was the strength for Janesville as they racked up 349 rushing yards. Dane Appleby was the team leader with 170 yards averaging over 10.5 yards per carry with a touchdown. Quarterback, Keegan Eastman, was second on the team with 89 yards on 10 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
Janesville will be looking to start their season 2-0 for the second straight year.