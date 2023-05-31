Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver and Nashua-Plainfield were all represented at the state golf meet that happened last Thursday and Friday.
W-SR’s Brenna Bodensteiner had her highest finish of her career at the 3A state meet with a tie for seventh place. Bodensteiner opened her two-day stay at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls with an 80 (+8) and she followed that up with an 81 (+9) to total 161.
Maddy Mummelthei was consistent over the two-day stretch, entering the clubhouse on both days with an 87 (+15) to take solo 21st with a two-day total of 174.
In 2A, Denver’s Bailey Nuss was the lone Cyclone to qualify and she closed out her season, and career, with a solo 40th place finish in Marshalltown. Nuss carded 97 (+26) both days to total 194.
N-P was able to qualify as a team in 1A and they played in Boone. Paige Franzen closed out her great season with a solo fourth place finish with scores of 87 (+15) on both days to shoot 174 total. Paige finished 15 strokes behind the first place finisher.
Faith Franzen was close behind as she finished in 28th place. Faith closed out day one with a score of 100 (+28) and she bettered that on day two with a 95 (+23) to shoot 195.
Autumn Nelson and Natalie Sinnwell were close to each other, but Nelson got the edge with scores of 106 (+34) and 118 (+46) to total 224 and finish in 60th place.
Sinnwell entered the clubhouse on day one with a 112 (+40) and she closed out her season with a 115 (+43) to total a 227 over the two days. She finished in 62nd place.
Payton Howland and Ellie Woodman rounded out the scoring for the Huskies.
Howland shot 145 (+73) and 152 (+80) to total 297 and she placed 71st.
Woodman finished in 72nd place with a two-day total of 301. She carded a 148 (+76) and 153 (+81).
Overall, the Huskies finished in ninth place with a 405 on day one and a 415 on day two to total 820.