Derek Hamil and Zach Ladage are challenging themselves to a 40-mile ruck carrying 40 pounds to raise money for Leader Valley’s Leader in Me program.
Derek shares, “I’ll be 40 years old on Oct. 27 and want to show my kids no matter how old I get, I’m willing to try something new, even if it scares the heck out of me. I also want to show them that you should give time to things you really care about and believe in, like Leader Valley. Seeing the impact it’s had on my wife, who has taught for 13 years, and having a chance to visit the schools to see what it’s all about showed me that it’s a cause worth fighting for, to change lives for generations to come. Even if it means rucking with 40 pounds for 40 miles to help make that happen.”
You are invited to be a part of this unique challenge by donating $40 to Leader Valley in their honor and by joining them for all or part of the 40 miles. Also, if you would like to participate in the event, they will start at 6 a.m. Oct. 27 at Pfeiffer Park in Cedar Falls. You can find additional information on the Facebook event, $40 for 40 – A Benefit for Leader Valley.
The goal of this event is to raise $4,000 for Leader Valley. With two matching grants available, the $4,000 raised will become $12,000 to invest in future Cedar Valley leaders.
Donations are being accepted through the Facebook event, $40 for 40 – A Benefit for Leader Valley. Donations also are accepted through the Leader Valley website at https://leadervalley.org/donate. In the “Honoree Name” field, enter $40 for 40 and your donation will be counted toward the ruck.