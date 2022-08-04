The trio of Chris Behrends, Levi Enright and Jackson Twait from Ninja U in Cedar Falls have taken on the challenge of trying to conquer American Ninja Warrior this summer.
All three ninjas are from the area with Behrends coming from Clarksville, Enright from Nashua and Twait from Hudson.
"All three of us were high school athletes so we are competitive," Enright said. "We were looking for opportunities to compete and when Ninja U opened up it was like a drug."
All three of the athletes have had experience competing on the show, but it is the first time that all three have made it to the final round in Las Vegas. It is the second time for Behrends and Enright, but the first for Twait.
"To get on the show you don't have to qualify, you have to send a 3 minute video," Enright said. "There is a really long questionnaire, and whoever they think can make good television gets picked to go on the show."
All three of the ninjas went through the qualifying rounds to reach the finals in Las Vegas. Enright credits the term "brotein" as the reason why they have been able to come back to the competition after the disappointing ending to last year.
"The bros that drink protein shakes," Enright said. "It was what we wanted to go on as, we replaced words with bro like brotein since we are sponsored by a protein shake company. We are just two bros that love to do crazy things together."
The small towns and Ninja U that they come from have rallied behind the trio and have seen tremendous support.
"The community support has been amazing," Enright said. "High school sports coaches and teachers have been reaching out to me sending videos of their kids watching us and it has been awesome. With 10 competitors making it through, people see it and want to join to make it happen."
The trio have been competing for cash prizes and respect within the ninja community. The finals will be aired on Aug. 15 on NBC.
"It is like a dream come true," Enright said. "Being in the community of Ninja U has been amazing and to see the support and all the people join has been incredible."