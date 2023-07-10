The area teams are competing for their chance to play at the state tournament.
Janesville baseball at Wapsie Valley
The Wildcat baseball team was trying to advance against a tough Warrior squad.
Wapsie Valley was able to jump on Janesville after a six-run first inning and they led 6-0 after two innings.
Janesville was able to get one run back in the third, but the Warriors responded with two more runs of their own to lead 8-1.
In the fifth inning, the Warriors ended the game with three runs to win 11-1.
The Wildcats finished the season with an even .500 record of 12-12 on the season.
Denver at Cascade
After an improbable run to the District 5 championship game, the Cyclone baseball team had a tough task against the Cougars.
In the bottom of the first inning, Cascade put up five runs and they led 5-0 after the first.
It was a dead-even game after that as both teams were unable to cross any runs from the second to the fourth inning.
Cascade was able to add two more runs in the fifth to take the 7-0 lead and in the sixth, they ended Denver’s season with a 10-0 loss.
The Cyclones ended the season with a 6-23 record.