Janesville baseball saw their season end against the number three ranked Kee on Saturday.
Early on in the game, Janesville jumped out to a 1-0 lead off of Jared Hoodjer’s first home run of the game.
Hoodjer was strong on the mound, keeping the Kee Hawks off of the board for most of the game.
Hoodjer hit his second home run of the game in the third inning to put the Wildcats up 2-0 going into the bottom of the inning.
The Kee Hawks finally put runs on the board in the bottom of the third. Two runs in the bottom half tied things up for most of the game until the seventh and final inning.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Kee Hawks put the final run on the board with a walk-off hit to advance to the district finals.
Janesville finished their season with a 17-8 record and will bring back many key pieces to their line-up next year.
The Denver Cyclones baseball team opened their playoff campaign against Union back on July 2.
The opening game was close but saw the Cyclones drop the game 8-7. Denver closed out their year with a 7-20 record but only graduate three seniors from their roster.
After a convincing win over Starmont, the lady Cyclones traveled to face Regina Catholic on July 6.
The game opened with Regina scoring two quick runs in the first inning and they didn’t look back.
After adding seven more runs to make the score 8-0, the Cyclones added their only run of the game.
Regina would go on to score three more runs to invoke the 10-run rule and end the Cyclones’ season. Denver finished with a 13-18 record on the year.
W-SR softball travelled to Mason City to open their playoff run.
The game started off equal through the first three innings.
Mason City opened up the scoring with a seven-run fourth inning to get ahead and stay ahead for good.
W-SR responded with a run of their own in the top of the fifth but that wasn’t enough as Mason City added another four runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game 11-1.
W-SR finished with a 7-18 record but don’t graduate anyone.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli opened their playoff run against Oelwein and won that game 7-0.
In the next game against Center Point-Urbana, the game was close throughout the entire contest until S-F-T broke away and won 5-4.
They will play next at a chance for state qualification against Davenport Assumption on Tuesday.