With the playoffs just over a week away, the regional volleyball pairings have been released.
1A
Clarksville, Janesville, Nashua-Plainfield and Tripoli will all be in the same region, Region 5. All games will be played on Oct. 17 with a 7 p.m. start time.
Clarksville will begin their playoff push against Dunkerton at Dunkerton High School.
The Huskies from Nashua-Plainfield will travel to Riceville to take on the Wildcats.
Janesville will face off against BCLUW at the BCLUW High School.
Tripoli is the only area 1A team that will host their first regional game against Newman Catholic.
2A
The state was kind to the North Iowa Cedar League, splitting them up into different regions.
Denver will get a bye for the first round in Region 5 and will play the winner of South Winneshiek and Postville. The Cyclones first game will be played on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. in Denver.
Sumner-Fredericksburg will also host after getting a first round bye in Region 6. The Cougars will face the winner of East Buchanan and Postville on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley will host in Region 7. The Warriors received a first round bye and will face the winner of Cascade and Columbus on Oct. 19.
4A
Waverly-Shell Rock is the only area team that is in the 4A class. The Go-Hawks will play in the first round against Gilbert on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will travel to Cedar Rapids to take on Xavier on Oct. 20.
