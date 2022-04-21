Area musicians from Waverly, Denver, Tripoli and Sumner will perform in the UNI New Horizon Band’s spring concert Friday, April 29.
The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. Admission is free, and a complimentary reception will follow the performance.
Diana Blake of Waverly directs the New Horizons Band, comprised of more than 80 musicians from throughout Northeast Iowa. The group is open to persons aged 50 and older and rehearses twice a week during fall, spring, and summer sessions.
Band members from Bremer County include Waverly residents Lori Huffman, clarinet, Terri Meier, baritone, Richard Moeller, trumpet, Linda Moeller and Jeff Franzen, French horn, and Jennifer Wipperman, flute. The group also includes Jim Moeller of Denver, tuba; Lawain Judisch of Tripoli, trombone; and Sumner residents Lori Frisch, flute and percussion, and JoVanDeBerg, clarinet.
The April 29 program will range from concert band standards Third Suite by Robert Jager and A Festival Prelude by Alfred Reed to selections from the Broadway musical Chicago, the jazz standard Here’s That Rainy Day, a Sousa march, and In Paths of Truth and Grace, based on a well-known hymn.
The program also will feature UNI percussion faculty members Matthew Andreini and Kramer Milan in Fandango for Mallet Percussion and Band.