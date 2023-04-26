The University of Northern Iowa New Horizons Band will present its spring concert Monday, May 1.
The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. A complimentary reception will follow the performance.
Diana Blake of Waverly directs the New Horizons Band, comprised of more than 80 musicians from throughout Northeast Iowa.
The group is open to persons aged 50 and older and rehearses twice a week during fall, spring, and summer sessions.
The band’s newest member from this area is retired attorney Karl Nelson of Shell Rock, who plays euphonium. Band members from Bremer County include Waverly residents Lori Huffman, clarinet, Richard Moeller, trumpet, Linda Moeller and Jeff Franzen, French horn, and Jennifer Wipperman, flute. The group also includes Jim Moeller of Denver, tuba, Lawain Judisch of Tripoli, trombone, and JoVanDeBerg and Janet Castor of Sumner, clarinet.
The program will include a clarinet solo, Lightning Fingers, by Heather Hamilton, director of the UNI Community School of Music. The band’s trombone section will be featured in Trombonanza, and the saxophone section will perform Gershwin’s Summertime. The concert will also include selections by the UNI flute choir.