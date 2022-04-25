AREA ROUNDUP: Boys Tennis Sweeps Oelwein

The Waverly-Shell Rock boy’s tennis team was in action April 21 in a triangular meet against Oelwein and Marion. In the first match of the day against Marion, W-SR lost a heartbreaker 5-4. In the singles events, wins by Isaac Becker, Aiden Kelly and Luca Myers were offset by three losses in the singles category. The doubles team of Becker and Myers was the only one able to capture a win in the three doubles matches for W-SR bringing the final score 5-4.
In the match against Oelwein, it was a different story for the Go-Hawks where they won all 9 of their matches. This win brought their record to 3-2 on the season. They also played against Decorah on Saturday April 23 in an away meet that ended in a loss for the Go-Hawks by a score of 7-2. This brought their season record to 3-3. Their next meet will be against Oelwein Thursday April 28 at Oelwein High School.
The ladies tennis team for W-SR also won their meet against Oelwein by a score of 8-1 with the only loss coming in a singles match that went all three sets. The win brought their record up to 1-1 on the season and they will be in action next against Osage at home.
The Go-Hawk ladies golf team took first place in the triangular meet against Waukon and Hampton-Dumont-CAL Thursday April 21. In that meet, W-SR shot a team score of 192 beating out Waukon, who finished with a team score of 285, and H-D-CAL, who finished with a team score of 234. Brenna Bodensteiner finished the meet with the lowest score, winning medalist with a round of 40. Emma Jones from W-SR also finished below 50 with a score of 49 that helped propel them to victory.
On Saturday April 23, the W-SR boy’s golf team went and played in the Hawk Invite hosted by West Delaware High School. W-SR finished in third place behind Pella and Solon with a team score of 336. Will Simpson from Pella won the medalist with an 18-hole score of 70, 5 shots better than the next person. Gabe Holden was the low score for the Go-Hawks who finished with an 80.
Both Denver Cyclone golf teams were in action in Waterloo April 21 in a triangular meet against Hudson and Tripoli. The lady Cyclones took first place in the triangular with a team score of 204 and Olivia Buhr was the low round of the day for the Cyclones shooting a 47 over 9 holes. The boys took second place behind Hudson losing by two strokes shooting a 165 over the 9 holes. Clayton Liddle was the low round of the day shooting a 35. The boys team also went to New Hampton Saturday April 23 to play in the New Hampton tournament where they placed second behind the host school. Liddle was once again the low round with an 82 over the 18 holes.
Denver’s boys soccer team was also in action on Friday in a game against Hudson. The game was 1-0 for Hudson early and it stayed that way all the way until the end with a final score of 1-0 in a loss for the Cyclones. The loss brought the record for Denver to 1-4 on the season and they will be in action next against W-SR April 26.