This past weekend was filled with area teams in action in conference games/meets and some track and field athletes participating in the annual Drake Relays at the Drake College campus. At home in Waverly though, the Waverly-Shell Rock and Denver Cyclones went head-to-head in a triangular golf meet with New Hampton at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course on Thursday with W-SR taking home the victory.
Even though the team finished last, Denver’s Clayton Liddle took the medalist honors shooting a 73 in the 18 hole tournament to lead the Cyclones who finished with a team score of 342. W-SR had four total scores below 80 with senior Hogan Hanson leading the way with a 74 to lead the Go-Hawks.
Luke Frazell, Wesley Hubbard and Cole Hotz shot 76, 77 and 78 respectively. W-SR won the meet, shooting a team score of 305. New Hampton finished in the middle with a team score of 333. Mason Lane from New Hampton led the Chickasaws with an 80.
W-SR followed up the victory with another meet on Friday in Charles City, where the team shot a 324. Hanson led the way once again, shooting a 74 in the meet. The Go-Hawks hit the links next May 2 in the Grinnell Invitational.
The lady Go-Hawks also played at the same time with a meet against New Hampton at the New Hampton Country Club. W-SR dropped the match by a score of 211-183. Brenna Bodensteiner was the low score for Waverly with a 48.
Lydia Olson of New Hampton was the medalist for the 9-hole match with a 43. Like the men’s team, the lady Go-Hawks were also in action on Friday at the Mustang Invitational. W-SR won the invite with a team score of 373, 30 shots clear of second place Vinton-Shellsburg.
Bodensteiner was the low score for W-SR with an 84, which was one shot behind the medalist Samantha Ahrendsen from Alburnett. Emma Jones and McKenzie Weidler were next low scores with 94 and 95 respectively. The Go-Hawks will be in action next Monday in Charles City in a duel meet.
The Go-Hawk ladies’ tennis team hit the courts last Thursday in a triangular meet against Camanche and Osage. W-SR won both matches 6-3 and 7-2 respectively. In match-up one with Brooke Willis vs Elise Davison of Camanche, Willis dropped the match 2 sets to 0.
Grace Gaede and Ellie Nuendorf both won their respective matches 2-0. Alexis Gielau was the last Go-Hawk, losing her singles match against Camanche’s Eva Gifford. Gielau’s match went three sets, with her winning set 2 and dropping sets 1 and 3.
Maddie Leary and Elizabeth Frerichs also won their matches by a score of 2 sets to 0. In the doubles category, the team of Leary and Nuendorf were the only W-SR team to lose, and it was a close match that saw Camanche come away with an 8-5 win.
Against Osage in the singles, Nuendorf was the only Go-Hawk to lose a match, by a score of 8-4. In the doubles, the team of Willis and Gaede dropped their match by a score of 8-3. The wins brought the overall record for W-SR to 5-1 on the season, with the team traveling to Luther College to take part in the Decorah Girls’ Tennis Tournament at 9 a.m.
Both W-SR soccer teams hit the fields to take on the Denver Cyclones and Gladbrook-Reinbeck. The lady Go-Hawks traveled to Denver for Teacher’s Appreciation Night on Thursday and came home with a 4-0 win. All 4 goals were scored in the first half of the game. Morgan Aikey led the way with a goal, and Macy Smith assisted on one goal and scored another herself.
On Friday, the girls played Center Point-Urbana at home and won a thriller that saw W-SR come away with the 1-0 win to move their record to 8-1 on the season. On the boys’ side, they took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck and came home with a 10-0 loss. The loss moved the boys’ record to 1-8 on the season.