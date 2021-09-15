In the wake of a federal court judge issuing an order for Iowa to temporarily halt enforcement of its mask mandate ban on schools, districts in and around Bremer County are considering what to do next.
Some of the area school boards, including Waverly-Shell Rock (see story above) met within hours of U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pratt of the Southern District of Iowa issuing the temporary restraining order Monday afternoon, while others are still to have theirs. Tripoli Superintendent Jay Marley said the school board there was to meet Wednesday night.
“Our school district operates under the school board, and this will be a conversation that we’ll have at our board meeting,” Marley said. “At this time, we’re staying the course. We’ll seek out legal (advice) and have some direction from that matter and do what’s best for students.”
Meanwhile, Janesville Superintendent B.J. Meaney told Waverly Newspapers by email that his district works closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Bremer County Health Department to make its decisions.
“At this time, we do not have immediate plans to reinstate mask mandates, but our circumstances may change, and we may have to revisit that in the future,” Meaney said.
Sumner-Fredericksburg Superintendent Fred Matlage said he received a media alert on his phone while he was occupied with his duties. He said the news didn’t faze him.
“These things happen all the time through the courts,” Matlage said. “They’re there to be an umpire, to take care of those issues that have questions.
“I support the court, whatever they decide. I also know looking at history, that’s not the end of it. It will go through the legal process, as it should. That is the right of Americans. I reserve judgment until the courts have fully gone through the process.”
Todd Liechty, the Nashua-Plainfield superintendent, thought the court may have “muddied the water” on the issue without giving a definitive answer on the ban.
“I know the governor is going to appeal, so we could be in yo-yo season,” Liechty said. “We need to check with our attorney and see what his guidance is and follow that.”
Denver Superintendent Brad Laures said in an email that his district also is looking to find the best option to move forward.
“We just learned about this 24 hours ago,” Laures wrote in an email Tuesday to Waverly Newspapers.
Waverly Newspapers also left a message with the Wapsie Valley superintendent that was not returned by press time.
During the 2020-21 academic year, as part of return-to-learn plans, most districts in the state, including those in Bremer County, included a requirement for masks to be worn in district facilities and try to keep everyone 6 feet apart where possible. This was during the initial peak of original strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Matlage said when Sumner-Fredericksburg had its masking rules in place, it was something administrators were asked to do to protect students.
“There were some (resistance), but there really wasn’t that much,” he said. “We had some at first.”
In May, Republicans in the state Legislature passed, and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed, House File 847, which states that county and city governments and K-12 school districts cannot make mitigation mandates that are more stringent than those issued at the state level. The law, which is spelled out in Iowa Code section 280.31, took effect immediately, thus nullifying all mask mandates for schools for the final weeks of the year.
The law did not ban the use of masks in public settings, but it made them optional. Gov. Reynolds had been quoted in many media reports that she believed parents are the ultimate authority in what is best for their families and not elected officials at the local level.
Earlier this summer, the Arc of Iowa, a disability rights organization, and several parents of disabled students under age 12 — who currently are ineligible to get a COVID vaccine — filed lawsuits in both Polk County and federal courts asking for HF 847 to be declared unconstitutional. The plaintiffs say that if masks are not consistently worn, their children could be at risk to contract COVID-19 and then infect their families.
A Polk County judge refused to issue a temporary injunction to bar enforcement of the bill as the case goes through state court, but Pratt issued the restraining order federally Monday afternoon.
“The Court concludes that all of the relevant Dataphase factors weigh in favor of issuing a TRO against the enforcement of Iowa Code section 280.31,” Pratt wrote in his conclusion of the 29-page order. “The Court recognizes issuing a TRO is an extreme remedy, however, if the drastic increase in the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year in Iowa is any indication of what is to come, such an extreme remedy is necessary to ensure that the children involved in this case are not irreparably harmed.”
Reynolds said in a statement Pratt “unilaterally overturned” HF 847 and “ignored the decision of our elected legislature and took away parents’ ability to decide what’s best for their child.”
Within hours of the TRO announcement, several of the state’s largest school districts, including Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, quickly restored the mask mandates that were in place prior to the bill’s passage.
Liechty, the N-P superintendent, said Iowa had always touted its tendency to lean toward local control in education.
“A lot of the decisions with COVID (have) been made at the state level,” he said. “They took the decision-making power out of the local school boards’ hands, which I’m not a fan of.”
Matlage, at Sumner-Fredericksburg, said his district will take “deliberate action” once the school board “has all of the facts.”
He added that when HF 847 was being debated in the spring, he met with several legislators to express his personal opinion of the bill.
“We agree to disagree on a lot of things,” Matlage said. “I’ve shared my opinion, and that was a private conversation.
“It’s just my opinion. How can we be ‘local control’ … and things are being dictated (by the state)?”