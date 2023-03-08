CEDAR FALLS- Four area schools sent their track and field athletes down to Cedar Falls to start off the indoor season.
Boys
The boys track and field teams opened their season Tuesday night.
Denver
In the 60-meter dash, Teagan Palmer crossed the line the fastest with a 7.51 and Keaton Rothmeyer was three-tenths of a second slower, finishing in 7.88.
In the 60m hurdles, Kasey Wirtjes broke his personal record in the prelims, finishing in 8.53 and qualifying himself for the finals. In the finals, Wirtjes broke his PR yet again with an 8.52 to finish the race in fifth place.
Also in the 60m hurdles, Isaac Larson finished in 9.63.
Wirtjes also ran in the 200-meter dash and finished with a 26.18. Chase Baumgartner finished with a 26.23 and Larson crossed the line in 27.43.
In the 400, Ethan Reiter was the fastest on the team with a 56.93 and Evan Dorn crossed the line in 59.17.
Max Schwandt had the fastest 800 time with a 2.17.61 and Neal Pinter broke his PR with a 2:22.22.
Jackson Olmstead rounded out the 800 runners with a 2:27.17.
In the 3200, Pinter broke his PR in that race with an 11:33.77 performance.
Larson was the lone Cyclone to make height in the high jump, finishing at the 5 foot 6 inch mark for 42nd place.
Dorn did not make height.
In the long jump, Baumgartner had a leap of 17-04.5, good for 84th place.
Corbin Hill had the furthest toss in the shot put with a distance of 37-08 to break in to the top-100 finishers.
Alex Moran and Will Lockhart both broke their PR’s with distances of 33-00.75 and 31-05.25, respectively.
The 4x200 team of Ethan Schoville, Palmer, Rothmeyer and Reiter finished in 22nd place with a time of 1:38.96.
In the 4x800, Christina Brown, Jackson Schoville, Schwandt and Olmstead finished in 9:28.26, good for 47th place.
Clarksville
In the 60m dash, John Stauffer ran the fastest for the Indians with a time of 8.08.
Kaiven Kielman and Peter Kielman rounded out the three runners with times of 8.27 and 8.73, respectively.
The 200 saw Owen Backer cross the line the fastest with a time of 25.64 and Kaiven was less than a second slower with a time of 26.43.
Stauffer broke his PR with a 27.24.
Carter Tesone had the fastest 400 time on the team with a 56.64.
Sam Hoodjer and Levi Kampman finished with times of 1:01.15 and 1:02.00, respectively.
In the 800, Howie Clark had the fastest time on the team with a 2:25.73.
Eric Laures and Jacob Johnson crossed the line with times of 2:37.70 and 2:48.59.
In the long jump, Eli Schmidt leaped 19-07.00 and Owen Backer jumped 17-07.00.
Brandt Reints broke his PR in the shot put with a toss of 44-07.50.
Dawson Barnett and Weston Jensen had throws of 42-03.25 and 32-10.00, respectively to finish in 40th and 147th places.
In the 4x200, the team of Tesone, Ethan Myers, MaKade Bloker and Schmidt ran the relay in 1:38.05 to finish in 17th place.
The 4x400 team of Backer, Myers, Bloker and Schmidt crossed the line in 3:50.03, good for 32nd place.
The quartet of Clark, Bodhi Ellerman, Laures and Kampman ran the 4x800 in 11:19.66 to finish in 72nd place.
Tripoli
The Panter’s Rowan Carlson broke his PR in the 60 with a time of 7.34 to finish in 34th place.
Javontae Simpson and Daniel Comer ran the race in 7.71 and 7.74, respectively.
In the 60 hurdles, Bryce Schroeder had the quickest time on the team with a 9.61 and Comer broke his PR with a time of 9.78.
Carlson had the fastest 200 time on the team with a 24.19 and Schroeder was close behind with a 24.92.
Taebien Wright rounded out the 200 runners with a time of 26.68.
In the 400, McKoy Nuss just missed the minute mark with a time of 1:00.51.
Hayden Loftsgard ran the 400 in 1:02.34 and Christian Boldt broke his PR with a time of 1:03.99.
In the 800, Kyle Boeckmann ran the fastest time on the team with a 2:41.73.
Logan Heim and Tony Uribe ran the 800 in 2:45.40 and 2:51.31, respectively.
Simpson broke his PR in the high jump with a height of 5-04.00 to finish in 56th place.
Comer and Simpson both broke their PR’s in the long jumps with distances of 17-07.50 and 17-04.50, respectively.
Oakley Semelroth broke his PR as well, this time in the shot put with a throw of 42-10.00.
Tyler Bruns had a throw of 26-00.50 to finish in 194th place.
In the 4x200, the squad of Simpson, Comer, Schroeder and Carlson had a relay time of 1:42.58 to finish in 57th place.
The 4x400 team of Wright, Boekmann, Loftsgard and Nuss had a time of 4:16.72 to break into the top-60 in 59th place.
Wright, Boeckmann, Adam Hennings and Uribe ran the 4x800 in 10:21.46 for a 66th place finish.
Wapsie Valley
The Warriors started off in the 60m with Hunter Curley running an 8.08 and Braden Knight and Logan Sauerbrei behind him with times of 8.49 and 8.65, respectively.
Mason Harter ran the 60m hurdles in 10.52 to finish in 110th place.
Krayton Zimmerman just edged out teammate Carver Schares with times of 28.77 and 28.90, respectively.
Garet Shannon rounded out the trio with a time of 28.93.
Sauerbrei had the quickest 400 time on the team with a 58.94 and Finn Schaefer crossed the line in 1:09.49.
Robert Lee ran the 800 in 2:41.47 and Elijah Heasley-Eike ran the race in 2:51.57.
Harter broke his PR in the first high jump of the year with a jump of 5-06.00.
In the long jump, both Sauerbrei and Knight broke their PR’s with jumps of 19-05.00 and 18-07.50, respectively.
Derek Hilsenbeck also broke his PR in the shot put with a throw of 34-08.00.
Jaxson Kuhlmann was just behind Hilsenbeck with a throw of 34-07.00. Jackson Adair rounded out the trio with a throw of 31-08.50.
The 4x200 relay team of Curley, Knight, Dallas Tisue and Weston Schares crossed the line in 1:43.39 to finish in 62nd place.
In the 4x400, Garet, Ackerman, Aiden Shannon and Tisue ran in just over four minutes, 4:00.16, to finish in 49th place.
In the 4x800, Aiden, Marshall Weepie, Schares and Schaefer ran in 10:20.48 to round out the results for the Warriors.
Girls
Denver
Anna Curtis and Natalie Demai did not start for the Cyclones and they had no other runners.
Clarksville
Claire Lodge opened up the 60m for the Indians with a time of 9.01. Jeni Johnson and Katie Kampman crossed the finish line in 9.44 and 9.52, respectively.
In the 60m hurdles, Cailyn Hardy set the bar with a time of 11.20. Paige Kampman and Jenna Myers crossed the line in 11.84 and 12.50, respectively.
The 200 saw Kampman clock the fastest time with a 29.56 and Emmalee Manwarren was close behind with a 29.59. Hannah Wagsness rounded out the trio with a time of 32.48.
Hardy ran the 400 in 1:07.89 and Johnson crossed the line in 1:24.85.
Shaynah Ledtje was the lone Indian to run in the 800 with a time of 3:13.96.
In the long jump, Hardy leaped the furthest with a distance of 14-11.25. Kampman broke her PR with a distance of 14-10.50. Manwarren rounded out the long jump participants with a jump of 11-10.50.
Sydney Lovrien broke her PR in the shot put with a throw of 26-07.25 and Marlee Kelm had a throw of 24-04.00.
The 4x200 team of Manwarren, Myers, Wangsness and Kampman ran the race in 2:02.11.
In the 4x400, the squad of Ceanna Capper, Mollie Bloker, Sidney Jacobs and Addy Johnson finished in 48th with a time of 5:02.23.
The 4x800 team of Jacobs, Capper, Bloker and Johnson also finished in 48th with a time of 11:57.58.
Tripoli
The Panthers had three runners in the 60m with Isabel Bernard finishing the best with a time of 8.75. Maddux Miller and Riley Bremmer crossed the line in 9.31 and 9.36, respectively.
In the hurdles, Emilee Blasberg and Sydney Nation finished with times of 11.22 and 12.03, respectively.
Miller had the fastest 200 time, crossing the line in 30.97.
Keyra Krueger and Riley Bremner had times in the 200 of 31.85 and 33.93, respectively.
Payton Parmeter broke her PR in the 400 with a time of 1:13.75.
Blasberg and Mallory Mueller also ran in the 400 with times of 1:14.96 and 1:15.02, respectively.
London Miller was the lone Panther to run in the 800 and crossed the line with a time fo 3:01.72.
In the long jump, Bernard had the longest jump with a distance of 14-06.75 and Bremner was second on the team with a jump of 12-02.25.
Syann Quigley broke her PR with a throw of 29-05.25 in the shot put.
Rylee Schwarze had a throw of 26-10.50.
The 4x200 team of Miller, Kruger, Bernard and Mueller finished in 57th place with a time of 2:03.04.
In the 4x400, Mueller, Ashlynn Boldt, Payton Parmeter and Blasberg crossed the line in 4:57.88, good for 47th place.
Wapsie Valley
Elle Voy was the lone Warrior to compete on the girls side with a throw of 34-04.25 in the shot put.