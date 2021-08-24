BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 14: At 8:37 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 218 south. According to the accident report, Ronald William James, 73, of Charles City, was southbound in a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox when a deer ran into the roadway, causing a collision and moderate damage extending from the front passenger’s side bumper to the passenger’s side headlight. There were no injuries or citations.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 15: At 10:07 p.m., Bremer County deputies served three Butler County warrants on Jesse Lee Oelmann, 30, of Alden. He was arrested on a court-ordered hold and on a failure to appear warrant for a March 29 charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and an arrest warrant on a May 24 charge, also for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
BUCHANAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 13: At 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy John Birmingham, 39, of Nashua, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of second-degree theft (Class D felony), operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (an aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
IOWA STATE PATROL
Aug. 19: At 9:35 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of 300th Street and Ridge Avenue in rural Butler County. According to the minimum crash report, Dillon Nissen, 20, of Reinbeck, was driving a 2004 Freightliner semi northbound on Ridge Avenue and was slowing to turn left onto 300th Street. Meanwhile, Mary Vry, 82, of Parkersburg, was following in a 2004 Buick LeSabre and did not see the truck slow in time and rear-ended the trailer. The Buick then rolled and came to rest in the west ditch of Ridge Avenue. Vry was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office by an area funeral home. McDivitt’s Towing removed the LeSabre from the scene, while the semi was able to be driven away. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation and Parkersburg fire and ambulance departments assisted on scene.