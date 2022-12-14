Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Dec. 1
• A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Tammy Jo Rieckenberg, 61, of Waverly, struck a deer.
• A 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Brianna Mae Darion, 22, of Waverly, struck a deer.
Dec. 4
• A 2022 Subaru SUV driven by Lindsay Ann Hildman, 40, of Cedar Falls, struck a deer.
• A 2017 Toyota Highlander was parked in the driveway of 103 Cedar Drive by Larry Cavanaugh. He entered the residence and returned approximately 20 minutes later and noticed that the vehicle was no longer in the driveway. Cavanaugh had left the vehicle in drive and it rolled out of the driveway across Cedar Drive and onto the property located at 104 Cedar Dr before colliding with a shed on the property owned by Brian Maclearn. There was no one in the vehicle when it popped out of gear and crashed into the shed.
• A 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Amber Allison Hoffman, 29, of Denver, struck a deer.
• A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a minor struck a deer.
Dec. 6
• A 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by Ryan Dakota Fraim, 31, of Readlyn, struck a deer.
• A 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Brett Hames Haase, 37, of Albert Lea, Minnesota, struck a deer.
Dec. 7
• The owner of a 1997 Ford Ranger, Bailey Deshong, 24, noticed that her vehicle had damage to the rear driver’s side taillight. Bailey told law enforcement that the vehicle had not been driven in a couple of days but she noticed the damage on Dec. 7.
Dec. 8
• A 2004 Buick Lesabre driven by Marvin Lee Edwards, 61, of Sumner, was southbound in the 2200 block of Usher when the driver struck a deer in the roadway, causing damage to the front end of the vehicle.
• A 2014 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Katie Ann McGlaun, 39, of Waverly, struck a deer.
• A 2022 Ford Maverick driven by Brian Lee Milius, 41, of Tripoli, struck a deer.
• A 2004 Ford F15 driven by Richard Curtis Mortenson, 56, of Janesville, struck a deer.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
