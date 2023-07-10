Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
June 29
• A 2016 Dodge Caravan driven by Liza Kay Landis, 32, of Westgate, struck a deer.
July 2
• A 2002 BMW M3 driven by Kian Lee Halverson, 27, of Hawkeye, was northbound when it struck a deer in the roadway causing disabling damage to the vehicle.
July 3
• Three vehicles were in a line of traffic leaving a fireworks show in Shell Rock. A 2012 Dodge Journey driven by a juvenile rear ended a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Isaac Jeffrey Dawson, 18, of Cedar Falls, a 2008 Jeep Commander driven by a juvenile rear ended the Dodge Journey. Minor damage was done to all vehicles involved and no parties were injured.
July 4
• A 2004 Toyota Prius driven by Brandon Lee Forrest, 42, of Waterloo, was northbound when it lost traction. The vehicle lost control, driving off of the roadway, and rolling/overturning coming to rest on its top. The driver and passenger were uninjured during the crash.
• A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lee Scott Smith, 56, of Sumner, was eastbound in the 2900 block of IA93 when a deer ran out from the north ditch and struck the driver’s side front corner of the camper being towed.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.