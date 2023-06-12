Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
May 31
• A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Daryl Milton Jones, 56, of Hawkeye, was traveling north on Hwy V62 when it ran off the road left and entered the west ditch. The vehicle became lodged in a creek bed resulting in damage to both front fenders and the front bumper and grill.
• A 2015 Nissan Frontier driven by Daniel John Britt, 55, of Waverly, was traveling northbound in the 1500 block of Hwy 218. Britt was pulling a trailer with a skid loader on it. A 2022 Kenworth truck driven by Donald Aloysius Menke, 62, of New Vienna, was passing Britt. Britt lost control when the trailer with a skid loader began fish-tailing. Britt struck Menke’s truck and spun in the median. The trailer and skid loader detached from the Frontier in the median.
June 1
• A 2020 Toyota Camry driven by Roger L Smith, 36, of Bloomington, Illinois, struck a deer.
• A 2012 Buick Enclave driven by Carl Cantrell Ragsdale, 39, of Hibbing, Minnesota, was traveling south on Hwy 63. Ragsdale failed to maintain control of the vehicle and entered the west ditch. Ragsdale missed a utility pole by just a few inches before colliding with a tree on private property. No skid marks were present or any further indications of evasive action.
June 2
• A 2014 Honda Civic driven by Marenda Geneice Sabin, 31, of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, struck a deer.
June 3
• A 2019 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Thomas Peter Spratt, 58, of Greene, struck a deer.
June 4
• A 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by John Philip Hassman, 74, of Cedar Falls, struck a deer.
June 5
• A 2011 Kia Sorento driven by Thomas Jordan Schweer, 36, of Waverly, struck a deer while southbound on Highway 63 near 270th Street.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff's Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers.