After successful seasons, the Waverly-Shell Rock and Denver soccer teams were well represented in the postseason awards.
In the 2A All-District East team, Anna Stromberg, Alli Seegers, Lindsey Overmann, Katelyn Eggena and Sydney Bienemann were all named. Head coach Scott Schara was named as the district coach of the year.
Stromberg closed out her outstanding career at W-SR with 24 goals and 21 assists, both led the team. She had a 43% conversion rate on her shots on net and she was five for six on penalty kicks.
Seegers made the switch to midfield this season and it paid off with a 10-goal season and one assist to boot.
While Overmann didn't light up the stat sheet, two goals and one assist on the season, she was the anchor to the prolific defense that only allowed four goals all season. She was also three for three on PK's.
Eggena was a wall in net this season with 17 shutouts over the 20 games. She had one of the highest save percentages in the state, over 95%.
Bienemann was also a key member of the Go-Hawk defense, but she was also able to put in a high percentage of her shots on net. She finished the year with four goals and six assists with a 66.7% conversion rate on her shots.
Coach Schara's second year as head coach was a good one with an 18-2 record and his second state finals appearance.
For the Cyclones, Grace Hennessy and Keira Gehrke were named to the 1A Northeast All-District team.
Hennessy closed out her career for the Cyclones with a seven goal season, but she was second on the team in assists with 13. She was also a perfect five for five on penalty kicks throughout the season.
Keira was able to lead Denver in assists with 19. She also pitched in seven goals.
On the 1A boys Academic All-State team, the Cyclones had five members on the first and second team.
Garrett Even and Mason Kolsrud both made the first team. Jarett Clayton, Ethan Larson and Carson Haase all made the second team.
For Even, he was a strong defender for the Cyclones and he was able to put in a goal and he also assisted on one goal.
In net, Kolsrud had a great season in set with 90 saves, 29 goals allowed and a 75% save percentage.
Clayton put six goals in the net on 15 shots. He also assisted on two goals throughout the season.
Larson led the team in goals with 17, seven more than second place. Larson also had seven assists and he led the team with three yellow cards.
In the midfield, Haase was a strong defender that also scored three goals last season. He was also able to rack up six assists on the season.
Hennessy and Lexi Gehrke were named to the girls 1A All-State team.
Hennessy was named to the first team, while Lexi was named to the honorable mention team.
Lexi led the team by a while margin in goals with 27 and she was also one of the top shot takers in the state with 174 shots on net.
In 2A, Stromberg and Eggena were named to the first team. Lindsey Overmann and Alli Seegers were both named to the second team.