W-SR boys and girls wrestling at Decorah, 6 p.m.
Tripoli wrestling at conference meet, Clayton Ridge, 4 p.m.
Denver wrestling hosts AGWSR, BCLUW, 6 p.m.
N-P wrestling at Belmond-Klemme with Osage, St. Ansgar, 6 p.m.
Sumner-Fred wrestling hosts Aplington-Parkersburg, Waterloo Columbus, 6:15 p.m.
Wapsie Valley wrestling hosts Dike-New Hartford, Hudson, 6:15 p.m.
N-P girls and boys basketball host Central Springs, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.
Janesville girls and boys basketball host AGWSR, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Tripoli girls and boys basketball host Rockford, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
North Butler-Clarksville wrestling at Lake Mills quad, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7W-SR boys wrestling at The Clash, Rochester, Minnesota, TBD
W-SR bowling at Forest City, Super Bowl, 4 p.m.
W-SR girls and boys basketball at Decorah, 6:45 and 8 p.m.
Tripoli bowling hosts North Iowa, Panther Lanes, 4 p.m.
Denver bowling at Waterloo Columbus, Cadillac Lanes, 4 p.m.
Sumner-Fred bowling at Oelwein, Viper Lanes, 4 p.m.
Denver, Tripoli, Sumner-Fred, Wapsie Valley girls wrestling at Central Elkader Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball host Waterloo Columbus, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball host Union, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
N-P girls and boys basketball host West Fork, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.
Denver girls and boys basketball at Hudson, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Janesville girls and boys basketball host North Tama, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
W-SR boys wrestling at The Clash, Rochester, Minnesota, TBD
Tripoli wrestling hosts Panther Invitational with Denver, N-P, Sumner-Fred, Wapsie Valley, 10 a.m.
North Butler-Clarksville wrestling at Clear Lake Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Denver boys basketball at Ankeny Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley boys basketball vs. TBA, Upper Iowa University, TBD
Monday, Jan. 10
W-SR girls wrestling at Cedar Falls girls invitational, 4:30 p.m.
W-SR girls and boys basketball at Benton Community, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Janesville girls and boys basketball host Riceville, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Janesville girls and boys basketball host Waterloo Christian, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Clarksville girls and boys basketball at Dunkerton, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Sumner-Fred wrestling hosts Ed-Co, South Winneshiek, 5:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley wrestling hosts Bellevue, East Buchanan, North Fayette Valley, 6 p.m.
North Butler-Clarksville wrestling at Nevada with Hamption-Dumont-CAL, 6 p.m.
Denver girls and boys basketball at South Hardin, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball at Dike-New Hartford, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
N-P girls and boys basketball host Rockford, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.
Tripoli girls and boys basketball at Riceville, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.