W-SR boys and girls wrestling at Decorah, 6 p.m.

Tripoli wrestling at conference meet, Clayton Ridge, 4 p.m.

Denver wrestling hosts AGWSR, BCLUW, 6 p.m.

N-P wrestling at Belmond-Klemme with Osage, St. Ansgar, 6 p.m.

Sumner-Fred wrestling hosts Aplington-Parkersburg, Waterloo Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

Wapsie Valley wrestling hosts Dike-New Hartford, Hudson, 6:15 p.m.

N-P girls and boys basketball host Central Springs, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.

Janesville girls and boys basketball host AGWSR, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Tripoli girls and boys basketball host Rockford, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

North Butler-Clarksville wrestling at Lake Mills quad, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7W-SR boys wrestling at The Clash, Rochester, Minnesota, TBD

W-SR bowling at Forest City, Super Bowl, 4 p.m.

W-SR girls and boys basketball at Decorah, 6:45 and 8 p.m.

Tripoli bowling hosts North Iowa, Panther Lanes, 4 p.m.

Denver bowling at Waterloo Columbus, Cadillac Lanes, 4 p.m.

Sumner-Fred bowling at Oelwein, Viper Lanes, 4 p.m.

Denver, Tripoli, Sumner-Fred, Wapsie Valley girls wrestling at Central Elkader Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball host Waterloo Columbus, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball host Union, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

N-P girls and boys basketball host West Fork, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.

Denver girls and boys basketball at Hudson, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Janesville girls and boys basketball host North Tama, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

W-SR boys wrestling at The Clash, Rochester, Minnesota, TBD

Tripoli wrestling hosts Panther Invitational with Denver, N-P, Sumner-Fred, Wapsie Valley, 10 a.m.

North Butler-Clarksville wrestling at Clear Lake Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Denver boys basketball at Ankeny Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley boys basketball vs. TBA, Upper Iowa University, TBD

Monday, Jan. 10

W-SR girls wrestling at Cedar Falls girls invitational, 4:30 p.m.

W-SR girls and boys basketball at Benton Community, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Janesville girls and boys basketball host Riceville, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Janesville girls and boys basketball host Waterloo Christian, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Clarksville girls and boys basketball at Dunkerton, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Sumner-Fred wrestling hosts Ed-Co, South Winneshiek, 5:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley wrestling hosts Bellevue, East Buchanan, North Fayette Valley, 6 p.m.

North Butler-Clarksville wrestling at Nevada with Hamption-Dumont-CAL, 6 p.m.

Denver girls and boys basketball at South Hardin, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball at Dike-New Hartford, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

N-P girls and boys basketball host Rockford, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.

Tripoli girls and boys basketball at Riceville, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Key: W-SR = Waverly-Shell Rock, N-P = Nashua-Plainfield, Sumner-Fred = Sumner-Fredericksburg