Thursday, Jan. 27

Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball at Dunkerton, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Clarksville girls and boys basketball host East Buchanan, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

W-SR girls and boys basketball host Waukon, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Tripoli bowling hosts W-SR, Panther Lanes, 4 p.m.

Sumner-Fred bowling hosts Waukon, Thunder Lanes, 4 p.m.

Denver bowling at Oelwein, Viper Lanes, 4 p.m.

Tripoli wrestling at conference meet, MFL-MarMac, 4:30 p.m.

Denver girls and boys basketball host Waterloo Columbus, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball host Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball at Union, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

N-P girls and boys basketball at Osage, 615 and 7:45 p.m.

Tripoli girls and boys basketball host Waterloo Christian, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Janesville girls and boys basketball host Don Bosco, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Clarksville girls and boys basketball at Riceville, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

W-SR boys wrestling at NEIC tournament, New Hampton, 10 a.m.

W-SR, Denver, Sumner-Fred and Tripoli bowling at conference tournament, Cadillac Lanes, Waterloo, 1 p.m.

W-SR boys basketball at Webster City, 4 p.m.

Sumner-Fred boys wrestling hosts NICL tournament with Denver, Wapsie Valley, 10 a.m.

North Butler-Clarksville, N-P wrestling at Top of Iowa Conference tournament, St. Ansgar, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 31

W-SR girls basketball hosts Mason City, 7:15 p.m.

N-P girls and boys basketball host Waterloo Christian, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball host Tripoli, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

W-SR bowling hosts Decorah, Maple Lanes, Waterloo, 3:45 p.m.

W-SR boys basketball hosts Clear Lake, 7:45 p.m.

W-SR girls basketball at Charles City, 7:30 p.m.

Sumner-Fred bowling at Grundy Center, 4 p.m.

Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball host Denver, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball at Oelwein, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Clarksville girls and boys basketball host Janesville, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Tripoli girls and boys basketball host Meskwaki, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Key: W-SR = Waverly-Shell Rock, N-P = Nashua-Plainfield, Sumner-Fred = Sumner-Fredericksburg