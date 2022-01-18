Tuesday, Jan. 18

W-SR bowling hosts North Iowa, Maple Lanes, Waterloo, 3:45 p.m.

W-SR boys basketball at West Delaware, 7:45 p.m.

N-P wrestling at Postville with Starmont, 6 p.m.

Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball hosts Jesup, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

N-P girls and boys basketball host Mason City Newman, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.

Denver girls and boys basketball at Dike-New Hartford, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Janesville girls and boys basketball at Riceville, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Tripoli girls and boys basketball at Dunkerton, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

W-SR boys wrestling hosts New Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Tripoli wrestling at Waterloo Columbus with Oelwein, 6:15 p.m.

Denver wrestling at North Tama with Hudson, 6:15 p.m.

Sumner-Fred wrestling at AGWSR, 6:15 p.m.

Wapsie Valley wrestling at East Marshall with BCLUW, South Hardin, 6:15 p.m.

Sumner-Fred girls basketball at South Winneshiek, 6:30 p.m.

Sumner-Fred boys basketball at New Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

W-SR girls wrestling at IWCOA girls state tournament, Xtream Arena, Coralville, 1:30 p.m.

W-SR boys basketball at Charles City, 7:30 p.m.

Denver bowling hosts North Fayette Valley, Panther Lanes, Tripoli, 4 p.m.

Tripoli bowling at Charles City, Comet Bowl, 4 p.m.

Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball host Wapsie Valley, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

N-P girls and boys basketball at Central Springs, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Denver girls and boys basketball at Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Clarksville girls and boys basketball at Waterloo Christian, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Tripoli girls and boys basketball at Don Bosco, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Key: W-SR = Waverly-Shell Rock, N-P = Nashua-Plainfield, Sumner-Fred = Sumner-Fredericksburg