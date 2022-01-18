Tuesday, Jan. 18
W-SR bowling hosts North Iowa, Maple Lanes, Waterloo, 3:45 p.m.
W-SR boys basketball at West Delaware, 7:45 p.m.
N-P wrestling at Postville with Starmont, 6 p.m.
Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball hosts Jesup, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
N-P girls and boys basketball host Mason City Newman, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.
Denver girls and boys basketball at Dike-New Hartford, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Janesville girls and boys basketball at Riceville, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Tripoli girls and boys basketball at Dunkerton, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
W-SR boys wrestling hosts New Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Tripoli wrestling at Waterloo Columbus with Oelwein, 6:15 p.m.
Denver wrestling at North Tama with Hudson, 6:15 p.m.
Sumner-Fred wrestling at AGWSR, 6:15 p.m.
Wapsie Valley wrestling at East Marshall with BCLUW, South Hardin, 6:15 p.m.
Sumner-Fred girls basketball at South Winneshiek, 6:30 p.m.
Sumner-Fred boys basketball at New Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21
W-SR girls wrestling at IWCOA girls state tournament, Xtream Arena, Coralville, 1:30 p.m.
W-SR boys basketball at Charles City, 7:30 p.m.
Denver bowling hosts North Fayette Valley, Panther Lanes, Tripoli, 4 p.m.
Tripoli bowling at Charles City, Comet Bowl, 4 p.m.
Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball host Wapsie Valley, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
N-P girls and boys basketball at Central Springs, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Denver girls and boys basketball at Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Clarksville girls and boys basketball at Waterloo Christian, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Tripoli girls and boys basketball at Don Bosco, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.