Thursday, Dec. 2

W-SR boys wrestling at West Delaware, 7:15 p.m.

Denver bowling at North Iowa, 4 p.m.

N-P wrestling hosts Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Lake Mills, Mason City Newman, 6 p.m.

Denver, Sumner-Fred wrestling at Dike-New Hartford double dual, 6 p.m.

North Butler-Clarksville wrestling at Northwood-Kensett quad, 6 p.m.

Wapsie Valley wrestling at Don Bosco with Jesup, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

W-SR boys wrestling at The Donnybrook, Xtream Arena, Coralville, 3 p.m.

W-SR bowling at Oelwein, Viper Lanes, 4 p.m.

W-SR girls wrestling at BGM Invitational, 6 p.m.

Tripoli bowling hosts North Fayette Valley, Panther Lanes, 4 p.m.

Sumner-Fred bowling at Charles City, Comet Bowl, 4 p.m.

Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball host Dike-New Hartford, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball host Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

N-P girls and boys basketball host Northwood-Kensett, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.

Denver girls and boys basketball at Jesup, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Janesville girls and boys basketball host Tripoli, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Clarksville girls and boys basketball at Don Bosco, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

W-SR boys wrestling at The Donnybrook, Xtream Arena, Coralville, 10 a.m.

W-SR girls and boys basketball at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 2 and 3:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley wrestling hosts invitational with Tripoli, N-P, 10 a.m.

Denver wrestling at Keith Young Invitational, Cedar Falls, 10 a.m.

Sumner-Fred wrestling at Monticello Invitational, 10 a.m.

North Butler-Clarksville wrestling at West Delaware Invitational, 11 a.m.

Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball hosts Janesville, 1:30 and 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 6

Wapsie Valley girls basketball hosts Janesville, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

W-SR bowling at Vinton-Shellsburg, Berry’s Lanes, Vinton, 4 p.m.

W-SR girls wrestling hosts Go-Hawk Invitational with Denver, N-P, Sumner-Fred, Tripoli, 5 p.m.

North Butler-Clarksville wrestling hosts triangular with Crestwood, North Fayette Valley, 6 p.m.

Denver girls and boys basketball host Dike-New Hartford, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball at Jesup, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball at Hudson, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

N-P girls and boys basketball at Mason City Newman, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.

Clarksville boys basketball hosts Crestwood, 6:30 p.m.

Tripoli girls and boys basketball host Dunkerton, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Key: W-SR = Waverly-Shell Rock, N-P = Nashua-Plainfield, Sumner-Fred = Sumner-Fredericksburg