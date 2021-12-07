Tuesday, Dec. 7
W-SR bowling at Vinton-Shellsburg, Berry’s Lanes, Vinton, 3:30 p.m.
W-SR girls wrestling hosts Go-Hawk Invitational with Denver, N-P, Sumner-Fred, Tripoli, 4 p.m.
North Butler-Clarksville wrestling hosts triangular with Crestwood, North Fayette Valley, 6 p.m.
Denver girls and boys basketball host Dike-New Hartford, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball at Jesup, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball at Hudson, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
N-P girls and boys basketball at Mason City Newman, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville boys basketball hosts Crestwood, 6:30 p.m.
Tripoli girls and boys basketball host Dunkerton, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
W-SR boys and girls wrestling at Waukon, 6:15 p.m.
Denver and Wapsie Valley wrestling at Oelwein, 6 p.m.
N-P wrestling at Northwood-Kensett with Eagle Grove, West Fork, 6 p.m.
Sumner-Fred wrestling at Jesup, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
W-SR girls and boys basketball at New Hampton, 6:45 and 8 p.m.
Denver bowling hosts W-SR, Panther Lanes, Tripoli, 4 p.m.
Sumner-Fred bowling hosts Forest City, Thunder Lanes, 4 p.m.
Tripoli bowling at Waterloo Columbus, Cadillac Lanes, Waterloo, 4 p.m.
Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball host Union, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball hosts Oelwein, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Denver girls and boys basketball at Waterloo Columbus, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Clarksville girls and boys basketball host Waterloo Christian, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Tripoli girls and boys basketball at Don Bosco, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.