Thursday, Feb. 3

Janesville girls and boys basketball at Colo-NESCO, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

W-SR girls and boys basketball at Crestwood, 6:45 and 8 p.m.

Denver bowling hosts Waukon, Panther Lanes, Tripoli, 4 p.m.

Tripoli bowling at Forest City, Super Bowl, 4 p.m.

Sumner-Fred bowling at North Fayette Valley, Lilac Lanes, West Union, 4 p.m.

Denver girls and boys basketball host Hudson, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball host Oelwein, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball host Jesup, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

N-P girls and boys basketball at West Fork, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.

Tripoli girls and boys basketball at Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Sumner-Fred, Tripoli, Wapsie Valley boys wrestling at Class 1A sectional, Starmont, noon

North Butler-Clarksville hosts Class 1A sectional at Clarksville with Denver, N-P, noon

Monday, Feb. 7

W-SR girls basketball at Gilbert, 7:15 p.m.

Denver girls and boys basketball host Union, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

N-P girls and boys basketball host North Butler, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.

Janesville girls and boys basketball at Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8N-P wrestling hosts Class 1A regional duals vs. TBA, 6 p.m.

Denver girls and boys basketball host Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Tripoli boys basketball hosts N-P, 5 p.m.

Sumner-Fred boys basketball hosts AGWSR, 7:45 p.m.

Wapsie Valley boys basketball hosts Waterloo Columbus, 7:45 p.m.

Key: W-SR = Waverly-Shell Rock, N-P = Nashua-Plainfield, Sumner-Fred = Sumner-Fredericksburg