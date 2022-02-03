Thursday, Feb. 3
Janesville girls and boys basketball at Colo-NESCO, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
W-SR girls and boys basketball at Crestwood, 6:45 and 8 p.m.
Denver bowling hosts Waukon, Panther Lanes, Tripoli, 4 p.m.
Tripoli bowling at Forest City, Super Bowl, 4 p.m.
Sumner-Fred bowling at North Fayette Valley, Lilac Lanes, West Union, 4 p.m.
Denver girls and boys basketball host Hudson, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball host Oelwein, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball host Jesup, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
N-P girls and boys basketball at West Fork, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.
Tripoli girls and boys basketball at Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Sumner-Fred, Tripoli, Wapsie Valley boys wrestling at Class 1A sectional, Starmont, noon
North Butler-Clarksville hosts Class 1A sectional at Clarksville with Denver, N-P, noon
Monday, Feb. 7
W-SR girls basketball at Gilbert, 7:15 p.m.
Denver girls and boys basketball host Union, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
N-P girls and boys basketball host North Butler, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.
Janesville girls and boys basketball at Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8N-P wrestling hosts Class 1A regional duals vs. TBA, 6 p.m.
Denver girls and boys basketball host Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Tripoli boys basketball hosts N-P, 5 p.m.
Sumner-Fred boys basketball hosts AGWSR, 7:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley boys basketball hosts Waterloo Columbus, 7:45 p.m.