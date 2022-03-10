Friday, March 11

Denver boys track and field at IATC Indoor State Championships, Iowa State, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, March 15

W-SR boys and girls track and field host indoor meet with N-P, Wartburg College, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22

W-SR boys and girls track and field at NEIC Indoor, Luther College, 5 p.m.

Denver boys, Tripoli boys and girls track and field at Wartburg College indoor meet, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29

W-SR boys track and field at West Delaware Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

W-SR, Denver girls soccer at Cedar Falls jamboree, Cedar Valley Soccer Complex, 5 p.m. (W-SR vs. Union at 5 p.m., Denver vs. Independence at 6 p.m.)

W-SR girls track and field hosts Cedar Falls, Dubuque Senior, Independence and Waterloo East, 5 p.m.

Sumner-Fred boys and girls track host Cougar Invitational with Tripoli, Wapsie Valley, 4:30 p.m.

N-P boys and girls track and field at St. Ansgar, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 31

W-SR boys and girls track and field host Go-Hawk Invitational, 5 p.m.

Denver girls track and field at North Fayette Valley meet, 4:30 p.m.

Denver boys soccer at Waterloo Columbus jamboree, 6 p.m.

Wapsie Valley boys track and field at BCLUW, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, April 1

Denver boys track and field at Vinton-Shellsburg meet, 4:30 p.m.

Tripoli boys and girls track and field at North Fayette Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Key: W-SR = Waverly-Shell Rock, N-P = Nashua-Plainfield, Sumner-Fred = Sumner-Fredericksburg