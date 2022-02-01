Tuesday, Feb. 1

W-SR bowling hosts Decorah, Maple Lanes, Waterloo, 3:45 p.m.

W-SR boys basketball hosts Clear Lake, 7:45 p.m.

W-SR girls basketball at Charles City, 7:30 p.m.

Sumner-Fred bowling at Grundy Center, 4 p.m.

Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball host Denver, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball at Oelwein, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Clarksville girls and boys basketball host Janesville, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Tripoli girls and boys basketball host Meskwaki, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Janesville girls and boys basketball at Colo-NESCO, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

W-SR girls and boys basketball at Crestwood, 6:45 and 8 p.m.

Denver bowling hosts Waukon, Panther Lanes, Tripoli, 4 p.m.

Tripoli bowling at Forest City, Super Bowl, 4 p.m.

Sumner-Fred bowling at North Fayette Valley, Lilac Lanes, West Union, 4 p.m.

Denver girls and boys basketball host Hudson, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball host Oelwein, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball host Jesup, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

N-P girls and boys basketball at West Fork, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.

Tripoli girls and boys basketball at Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Key: W-SR = Waverly-Shell Rock, N-P = Nashua-Plainfield, Sumner-Fred = Sumner-Fredericksburg