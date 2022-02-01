Tuesday, Feb. 1
W-SR bowling hosts Decorah, Maple Lanes, Waterloo, 3:45 p.m.
W-SR boys basketball hosts Clear Lake, 7:45 p.m.
W-SR girls basketball at Charles City, 7:30 p.m.
Sumner-Fred bowling at Grundy Center, 4 p.m.
Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball host Denver, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball at Oelwein, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Clarksville girls and boys basketball host Janesville, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Tripoli girls and boys basketball host Meskwaki, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Janesville girls and boys basketball at Colo-NESCO, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
W-SR girls and boys basketball at Crestwood, 6:45 and 8 p.m.
Denver bowling hosts Waukon, Panther Lanes, Tripoli, 4 p.m.
Tripoli bowling at Forest City, Super Bowl, 4 p.m.
Sumner-Fred bowling at North Fayette Valley, Lilac Lanes, West Union, 4 p.m.
Denver girls and boys basketball host Hudson, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball host Oelwein, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball host Jesup, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
N-P girls and boys basketball at West Fork, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.
Tripoli girls and boys basketball at Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.