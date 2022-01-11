Tuesday, Jan. 11
Clarksville girls and boys basketball at Dunkerton, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Sumner-Fred wrestling hosts Ed-Co, South Winneshiek, 5:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley wrestling hosts Bellevue, East Buchanan, North Fayette Valley, 6 p.m.
North Butler-Clarksville wrestling at Nevada with Hamption-Dumont-CAL, 6 p.m.
Denver girls and boys basketball at South Hardin, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball at Dike-New Hartford, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
N-P girls and boys basketball host Rockford, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.
Janesville girls and boys basketball host Waterloo Christian, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Tripoli girls and boys basketball at Riceville, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
W-SR boys and girls wrestling at Charles City, 5:30 p.m.
W-SR girls and boys basketball host New Hampton, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
North Butler-Clarksville wrestling hosts N-P, Central Springs, West Hancock, 6 p.m.
Denver wrestling hosts Union, 6:15 p.m.
Sumner-Fredericksburg hosts Wapsie Valley, North Tama, 6:15 p.m.
Tripoli girls and boys basketball at Turkey Valley, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
W-SR bowling at Charles City, Comet Bowl, 4 p.m.
Tripoli bowling hosts Decorah, Panther Lanes, 4 p.m.
Sumner-Fred bowling hosts Denver, Thunder Lanes, 4 p.m.
Denver girls and boys basketball host Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball at Oelwein, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Waspie Valley girls and boys basketball at Jesup, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
N-P girls and boys basketball at Northwood-Kensett, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.
Tripoli girls and boys basketball host Janesville, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Clarksville girls and boys basketball host Don Bosco, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.