Tuesday, Dec. 21

W-SR girls and boys basketball hosts Crestwood, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Janesville girls and boys basketball host Clarksville, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Tripoli wrestling at BGM invitational, 5 p.m.

Sumner-Fred wrestling hosts BCLUW, Independence, South Hardin, 6 p.m.

Denver wrestling at Jesup double dual, 6 p.m.

N-P wrestling at North Union with Forest City, Rockford, 6 p.m.

North Butler-Clarksville wrestling at Mason City Newman quad, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Denver wrestling at Central Elkader Invitational, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

W-SR girls wrestling at Anamosa, 5 p.m.

W-SR girls and boys basketball at New Hampton, 6:45 and 8 p.m.

Clarksville girls and boys basketball host North Butler, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

W-SR girls basketball hosts Center Point-Urbana, 7:45 p.m.

W-SR boys basketball at Mason City, 7:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball host Denver, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.

N-P girls and boys basketball host Riceville, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.

Janesville girls and boys basketball host Baxter, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Clarksville girls and boys basketball at North Tama, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Tripoli girls and boys basketball host Don Bosco, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Sumner-Fred boys basketball at BCLUW, 7:45 p.m.

Key: W-SR = Waverly-Shell Rock, N-P = Nashua-Plainfield, Sumner-Fred = Sumner-Fredericksburg