Tuesday, Dec. 21
W-SR girls and boys basketball hosts Crestwood, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Janesville girls and boys basketball host Clarksville, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Tripoli wrestling at BGM invitational, 5 p.m.
Sumner-Fred wrestling hosts BCLUW, Independence, South Hardin, 6 p.m.
Denver wrestling at Jesup double dual, 6 p.m.
N-P wrestling at North Union with Forest City, Rockford, 6 p.m.
North Butler-Clarksville wrestling at Mason City Newman quad, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Denver wrestling at Central Elkader Invitational, 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 3
W-SR girls wrestling at Anamosa, 5 p.m.
W-SR girls and boys basketball at New Hampton, 6:45 and 8 p.m.
Clarksville girls and boys basketball host North Butler, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
W-SR girls basketball hosts Center Point-Urbana, 7:45 p.m.
W-SR boys basketball at Mason City, 7:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley girls and boys basketball host Denver, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
N-P girls and boys basketball host Riceville, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.
Janesville girls and boys basketball host Baxter, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Clarksville girls and boys basketball at North Tama, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Tripoli girls and boys basketball host Don Bosco, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Sumner-Fred boys basketball at BCLUW, 7:45 p.m.