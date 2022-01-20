Thursday, Jan. 20
W-SR boys wrestling hosts New Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Tripoli wrestling at Waterloo Columbus with Oelwein, 6:15 p.m.
Denver wrestling at North Tama with Hudson, 6:15 p.m.
Sumner-Fred wrestling at AGWSR, 6:15 p.m.
Wapsie Valley wrestling at East Marshall with BCLUW, South Hardin, 6:15 p.m.
Sumner-Fred girls basketball at South Winneshiek, 6:30 p.m.
Sumner-Fred boys basketball at New Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21
W-SR girls wrestling at IWCOA girls state tournament, Xtream Arena, Coralville, 1:30 p.m.
W-SR boys basketball at Charles City, 7:30 p.m.
Denver bowling hosts North Fayette Valley, Panther Lanes, Tripoli, 4 p.m.
Tripoli bowling at Charles City, Comet Bowl, 4 p.m.
Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball host Wapsie Valley, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
N-P girls and boys basketball at Central Springs, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Denver girls and boys basketball at Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Clarksville girls and boys basketball at Waterloo Christian, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Tripoli girls and boys basketball at Don Bosco, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
W-SR boys wrestling hosts Go-Hawk Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Denver boys wrestling hosts Cyclone Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
W-SR, Denver girls wrestling at IWCOA girls state tournament, Xtream Arena, Coralville, 10 a.m.
Sumner-Fred wrestling at East Buchanan Invitational, 10 a.m.
North Butler-Clarksville wrestling hosts Bearcat Invitational with N-P, Wapsie Valley, 10:30 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 24
W-SR girls basketball hosts Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Tripoli girls and boys basketball host Postville, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
W-SR girls basketball at Forest City, 6:15 p.m.
Janesville girls and boys basketball at Dunkerton, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Sumner-Fred girls and boys basketball host Hudson, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
N-P girls and boys basketball host St. Ansgar, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m.
Clarksville girls and boys basketball host Tripoli, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Denver girls and boys basketball at Decorah, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
North Butler-Clarksville wrestling at South Winn quint, 5:30 p.m.