With spring sports in full swing, area teams are competing all across the state.
Denver boys soccer at Hudson
After falling in their previous game against Columbus Catholic, the Denver Cyclones boys soccer team had a tough test against No. 3 ranked Hudson.
Going into the strong wind in the first half, the Cyclones were able to get a good shot from Lakin Foelske that was saved by the Pirate's keeper. Ethan Larson got the rebound and put it into the back of the net to send the Cyclones into half with the 1-0 lead.
Hudson was able to knot the game up at 1-1 in the second half, but with 10 minutes remaining, Conner Clinton found the back of the net to give Denver the upset win on head coach's Brian Haase's birthday.
Denver girls soccer vs Mason City
The Cyclones were able to net two goals in the first half against the RiverHawks, but Mason City was able to take a 3-2 lead into the break.
In the second half, Denver was able to score a goal and keeper, Tori Schroeder, was able to make some big stops in the second half to send it to overtime.
Neither team scored in both OT's and the game went into penalty kicks.
Schroeder stepped up once again to give the Cyclones the 4-3 win on penalty kicks.
Lexi Gehrke led the way on offense with three goals and Schroeder finished with nine saves on 12 shots.
W-SR boys soccer vs Cedar Falls
Looking to make it three straight wins, the W-SR boys soccer team hit the pitch against a tough Cedar Falls team.
The Go-Hawks would go on to lose 3-0, an improvement from last year's 10-0 loss.
Kiefer Pugh finished the game with nine saves and a 75% save percentage.
W-SR boys track and field at West Delaware
The W-SR boys track and field team traveled to West Delaware for their meet on Thursday night.
In the 200-meter dash, Nolan Foster finished in third place with a time fo 23.20.
In the 400, Mekyver Hagarty, Thomas Meyer-Lillbridge and Jack Wilson finished back-to-back-to-back in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively. The trio ran the race in times of 54.93, 55.17 and 55.92.
The 800 saw Caleb Hoins snag first place with a time of 2:07.42.
Austin Soldwisch and Marshall Meyer took second and fifth, respectively, in the 1600. Soldwisch finished the race in 5:00.83 and Meyer crossed the line in 5:21.08.
Hoins also won the 3200 with a time of 10:20.30 and Caden Kueker finished in third place with a time of 10:48.33.
In the 110 hurdles, Asa Newsom took first place with a blistering time of 14.82. Sam Roose finished in second place with a time of 16.08 and Jameson Toma crossed the line in fifth place with a time of 16.94.
Newsom, Roose and Toma were the top three finishers in the 400 hurdles. The trio crossed the line in 55.64, 59.37 and 59.44, respectively.
The 4x100 team of Austin Carter, Jude Lander, Ayden Hoffert and Carson Reznicek finished in first place with a time of 45.23.
In the 4x200, Hoffert, Reznicek, Foster and Wilson crossed the line in second place with a time of 1:34.53.
The 4x400 team of Sam Freese, Wilson, Foster and Newsom blew by the competition, finishing in first place with a time of 3:31.80.
The Go-Hawks also had a top-three finish in the 4x800 with the team of Jax Stafford, Soldwisch, Shaun Heidt and Aiden Bridges taking second place with a time of 9:24.31.
In the sprint medley, Carter, Hoffert, Reznicek and Wilson took second place with a time of 1:40.63.
The distance medley team of Carter, Roose, Landers and Freese crossed the line second with a time of 3:53.93.
IN the shuttle hurdles, Toma, Marquis Olson, Copper Ridder and Zander Christensen took third place with a time of 1:09.89.
In the high jump, Gael Portillo and Meyer-Lillbridge finished first and second, respectively, with leaps of 5-06.00.
In the long jump, Roose finished in second with a jump of 20 feet flat. Meyer-Lillbridge finished in third with a jump of 19-02.00.
Jake Walker added yet another gold in the shot put with a throw of 49-11.00.
In the discus, Jackson Rodgers took second place with a distance of 133-08. Brody Williams finished in third with a throw of 133-06.
The Go-Hawks took first place with 212 points, 58 more than second place Decorah.
W-SR girls track and field at Decorah
The Go-Hawk girls track and field team hit the track in Decorah against some tough competition.
In the sprint medley relay, Cat Wedeking, Lilly Betts, Delilah Kroymann and Ramey Dahlquist took fourth place with a time of 2:02.83.
The 4x800 team of Cece Jerome, Amelia Sampson, Jenna Rohne and Jaide Bittinger took fifth place with at time of 11:39.56.
Kroymann, Luisa Borchardt, Jocelyn Endleman and Ashlynn Golly finished the 4x100 in fifth place with a time of 1:16.83.
The distance medley saw Lucy Korth, Sally Gade, Kroymann and Endelman finish in fifth place with a time of 5:00.76
In the 400-meter dash, Betts took second place with a time of 1:05.69, two seconds slower than first place.
The 4x200 saw Wedeking, Cameo Burgess, Gacie Hagarty and Camryn Buseman take fifth place with a time of 1:56.16.
Golly finished the 100 hurdles in 17.20, which was good for fifth place.
Dahlquist took third place in the 800 with a time of 2:43.00.
In the 1500, Jerome crossed the line in fifth place with a time of 5:59.23, just making it under six minutes.
Emma Ihnen, Doyle, Hagarty and Wedeking ran in the 4x100 en route to a second place finish with a time of 54.46, four seconds slower than first place.
Golly had an impressive leap of 16-03.50 to take second place in the long jump.
Delaney DeBower finished the shot put in third place with a throw of 32-09.00.
The Go-Hawks finished in seventh place with 54 team points.