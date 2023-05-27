From regional finals, to double headers, the area was ripe with activity these last few days.
Denver girls soccer vs Hudson
Facing off against a tough Hudson team for the second time in three weeks, the Denver Cyclones girls soccer team was looking for a similar result.
The game started off dead even in the first half with neither team able to find the back of the net, but both teams had quality chances.
In the second half, the Cyclones went on the attack, but the Pirates were able to stop every shot that Denver was able to lay on them and the regulation ended in a 0-0 tie.
In the middle of the first overtime, the Pirates were able to get a rebounded shot past the Denver keeper for the 1-0 win.
The Cyclones finished the season with a 16-2 record.
W-SR baseball vs Waukon
After a tough start to the regular season, the Go-Hawk baseball team was looking for a win against Waukon.
Waverly-Shell Rock was able to get on the board first with a run in the bottom of the first inning to go up 1-0.
The Indians responded with a run of their own in the top of the second and in the bottom of the second, the Go-Hawks scored another run to take the 2-1 lead.
In the bottom of the third, the W-SR offense finally got some good production with three runs to take a 5-1 lead.
Fast forward to the top of the sixth inning, Waukon was able to get a single run, but it wasn’t enough as the Go-Hawks got the 5-2 victory.
In game two, the Indians got two runs in the top of the first to take the early 2-0 lead.
In the third inning, Waukon got one run, but the Go-Hawks exploded for seven runs to take the 7-3 lead.
The Indians crossed nine runs between the fourth and fifth innings to take the 12-7 lead.
In the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, W-SR was able to score a run in each, but it wasn’t enough as Waukon took the 13-10 win.
Denver baseball vs Dike-New Hartford
Playing in Dike, the Cyclones were looking for their first win and they got off to a good start with two runs in the top of the first, but the Wolverines responded with two runs of their own.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, D-NH exploded for nine runs to take the 11-2 lead and they scored one more run to secure the 12-2 win.
Denver softball vs Dike-New Hartford
Playing against D-NH in their first game of the season, the Cyclones were looking to start off right.
In the bottom of the first, the Wolverines were able to cross four runs and they added another in the bottom of the second to go up 5-0.
The third inning saw D-NH score two more runs and they ended the game in the fifth with a five run inning to secure the 12-0 win.