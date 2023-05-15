The postseason is here and area teams are closing their regular seasons.
W-SR boys tennis sub-state
It was supposed to start at 9 a.m., but Mother Nature had other plans.
The sub-state tennis meet at Waverly-Shell Rock was delayed by over three hours on Friday and was ultimately moved indoors at Wartburg College.
Against South Tama to open the day, the Go-Hawks had no issue dispatching the Trojans as they won 5-0.
In match number two, Union was up next for W-SR.
It was much of the same result as the Go-Hawks advanced with a 5-0 victory.
The boys tennis team will play for state on Wednesday at Dubuque Wahlert.
W-SR girls soccer at Norwalk Triangular
The Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team closed out their regular season on Friday night at the Norwalk Triangular against Lewis Central and Norwalk.
In game one, the Go-Hawks took care of Lewis Central with a 4-0 win. Overall, W-SR had four goal scorers in Keiri Holmquist, Anna Stromberg, Anaka Ott and Mia Englin.
In game two, W-SR had a battle against Norwalk. After beating the Warriors in the state tournament a year prior, the Go-Hawks allowed their first goal of the season in the second half and went into penalty kicks tied 1-1.
In PK’s, W-SR fell 6-5 to drop their first game of the season, 2-1. Alli Seegers scored the lone goal.
The Go-Hawks will start their playoff push on May 23 in a game at Xavier against a to be determined opponent.