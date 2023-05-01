The area teams were making big moves in their quests for postseason glory.
W-SR girls soccer at Indianola
Playing in Indianola on Saturday, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team had two tough tests.
Playing against Indianola first, it didn’t take long for the Go-Hawks to make a splash. W-SR was able to take a commanding 2-0 lead after the first half.
In the second half, the Go-Hawks replicated their first half and were able to come away with the 4-0 win.
Anaka Ott led the way with three goals and one assist. Keiri Holmquist added the other goal and an assist. Anna Stromberg had two assists in the game.
In the afternoon game, W-SR faced off against a common opponent, the defending 2A state champion and top-ranked team, Dallas Center-Grimes.
The game against the Mustangs was a battle throughout and it went into overtime after both teams were unable to net a goal.
Neither team was able to score in either overtimes and that pushed it to penalty kicks.
Lindsey Overmann was credited with the final goal to help give the Go-Hawks the tough 1-0 win. Katelyn Eggena finished with six saves in the net.
Denver boys soccer vs Postville
Going for their third straight win, the Denver Cyclones boys soccer team faced off against Postville on Thursday.
Carson Haase got the Cyclones on the board first in the first half and they went into the half with the 1-0 lead.
Haase put another shot in the net to give Denver the 2-0 win and Denver improved their record to 5-3 on the season.
W-SR boys tennis at Newton Triangular
Going against South Tama first, the Go-Hawks had no issues.
Games were played to eight and there was only one set.
Benny Ramker beat Kaden Timm 1-0 (8-3) to get W-SR on the board first.
Luca Myers won the number two spot against Austyn Ellenbecker 1-0 (8-3).
In the three’s match, Seth Orta kept the train going with a dominant 1-0 (8-0) win over Braydon Thompson.
Aidan Kelley beat Wyatt Wacha 1-0 (8-4) to put the Go-Hawks up 4-0 through four matches.
In the number five spot, Brady Willis didn’t disappoint with a 1-0 (8-3) win over Ian Vore.
Luis Portillo completed the singles sweep with a 1-0 (8-1) win.
In doubles, Ramker/Myers beat Timm/Ellenbecker 1-0 (8-2).
In the number two spot, Orta/Willis battled and edged out a 1-0 (8-5) win over Thompson/Wacha.
Kelley/Portillo rounded out the night with a 1-0 (8-0) win.
The Go-Hawks swept the Trojans and won 9-0.
Against Newton in the second match of the night, Ramker beat Evan Marshall 1-0 (8-3).
Myers notched yet another win with a 1-0 (8-3) victory over Ethan Valtman.
In the three’s match, Orta got a big win over Seth Adams 1-0 (8-4).
Kelley secured the tie for sure with a 1-0 (8-2) win over Harrison Oswalt.
Willis had the lone loss against the Cardinals with a 0-1 (6-8) loss to Collin Buchli.
In the six’s match, Portillo secured the meet with a 1-0 (8-0) win over Ezra Bartell.
In the doubles one’s match, Ramker/Myers beat Marshall/Valtman 1-0 (8-0).
Orta/Willis cruised to a 1-0 (8-3) win over Adams/Oswalt.
To close out the night, Kelley/Portillo beat Buchli/Wiles 1-0 (8-0).
The Go-Hawks beat the Cardinals 8-1.