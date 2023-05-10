As the state tournaments draw closer, the area teams are starting to click.
W-SR girls soccer vs Columbus Catholic
The undefeated top ranked Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team had a tough test on Tuesday against the Sailors.
In the first half, the Go-Hawks were able to take a comfortable 3-0 lead behind two goals from senior captain Anna Stromberg. Anaka Ott has been drawn to goals this season and she did it again with a rebound that found the back of the net.
The second half was much of the same as W-SR extended their lead to a 6-0 victory. In the second half, Ott scored another one. Alli Seegers and Sydney Bienemann scored the others.
W-SR boys soccer vs North Fayette Valley
After a good showing this past weekend, the W-SR boys soccer team had a good test against North Fayette Valley.
The Go-Hawk defense was able to keep the TigerHawks off the board and send the game into halftime knotted at 0-0.
In the second half, the TigerHawks were able to put two goals on the board and finished off the game with a 2-0 win.
W-SR will close their regular season on Thursday in an away game against Postville.
Denver girls soccer vs Dike-New Hartford
After playing against Hudson in a game that went to penalty kicks on Monday, the Cyclones were tasked with another tough team in Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday.
In the first half, Camille Landphair got the Wolverines on the board first with a goal and D-NH went into half with the 1-0 lead.
Grace Mullihan was able to knot things back up in the second half and the regulation ended in a 1-1 tie.
Just like Monday, both overtimes were scoreless and the game went into penalty kicks.
In the PK’s, Alyssa Harberts, Klair Heim, Bailey and Grace Mullihan, Lexi Gehrke, Grace Hennessy and Kenzie Snyder all converted to give the Cyclones the 7-6 advantage for the 2-1 win.
W-SR boys golf at NEIC meet
The Northeast Iowa Conference golf meet took place on Monday and the Go-Hawks had a good performance.
Noah Frazell had the low score for W-SR as he entered the clubhouse with a 79, which placed him in a tie for fourth place.
Luke Frazell notched an 81 to tie for ninth and Hudson Kroymann, Wesley Hubbard and Caden Hotz all tied for 11th with scores of 82.
The scores for the Go-Hawks came out to a 324, good for second place in the conference meet, 14 behind first place Crestwood.