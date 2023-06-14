The summer sports season is filled with games every night of the week with some great action all around.
Denver baseball vs Hudson
The Cyclones are going for their third win of the season and they were looking for it against Hudson on Monday night.
Early in the first game, Denver was able to take a 2-0 lead in the third inning, but a six-run fourth inning from the Pirates allowed them to catapult forward.
Denver responded with three runs of their own in the top of the fifth, but Hudson was able to cross seven runs to take the 13-5 lead.
The Cyclones were able to score one more run in the seventh inning, but they ended up losing 13-6 in game one.
Game two saw Hudson take a 5-0 lead after the first and a 12-0 lead after the second inning.
Hudson was able to put the nail in the coffin with one more run in the third to win 13-0.
Denver's Hudson Mercado led the way in the first game with three RBI while going 2-3 at the plate.
Clarksville softball vs Sumner-Fred-Tripoli
It was a battle of top-10 ranked teams with Clarksville (No. 10 in 1A) vs Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli (No. 10 in 3A) on Tuesday night.
The game started off in favor of S-F-T with a two RBI single from Addi Murray to give them the 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Over the following six innings, it was a pitcher’s duel for the ages between Cailyn Hardy and Murray. Both pitchers were able to hold the other team scoreless while leaving a lot of runners on base.
In the top of the seventh inning, Jenna Myers tied the ball game at 2-2 with a two RBI double and the game went into extra innings.
The top of the eighth saw Hannah Wangsness give Clarksville the 3-2 lead with an RBI single and the Indians went on to win by that same score.
Hardy finished the game with eight innings pitched, 10 hits allowed and eight strikeouts.
Murray threw eight innings as well with seven hits allowed and two strikeouts.
Clarksville moved to 15-0 on the season and S-F-T is 16-4.