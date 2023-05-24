The spring and summer sports overlap is starting to wind down, but the soccer playoffs are heating up.
W-SR girls soccer vs Grinnell
After dropping their final regular season game for their lone loss of the season, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team was looking to get back in the win column.
They were able to do that emphatically.
By the time the halftime horn sounded, the game was over with the Go-Hawks coming away with the 10-0 victory to move on to the regional finals against Xavier on Thursday at Independence High School.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Janesville baseball vs Collins-Maxwell
In game one of the regular season for the Wildcats, they faced off against Collins-Maxwell in a home opener.
Power bats were the difference for Janesville on Tuesday night as they blasted two home runs, one by Talan Pletz and another by Keegan Eastman.
Pletz was able to get his first varsity home run with a grand slam to left field and Eastman was able to power a two-run shot over the fence to help lead the Wildcats to the 12-7 victory.
W-SR softball vs Waterloo West
The Kim Meyer era of W-SR softball got off on the right foot on Monday night against Waterloo West.
The Wahawks got on the board first with a run in the first inning, but the Go-Hawks responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the second inning.
In the bottom of the third, W-SR was able to cross three runs and they added another in the fourth inning. Leading 5-1, W-SR added an insurance run in the sixth to get the 6-1 win over the Wahawks.
Natalie Beck, Emma Thompson and Jillian Diercks all blasted home runs and combined for five of the six RBI. Sally Gade added the other on a one for three performance at the plate. Mary Carolus went 2-2 at the dish and she drew two walks.
In the circle, Maya Willey threw seven innings with one strike out and she only allowed two hits.