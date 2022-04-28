AREA SPORTS ROUNDUP: W-SR girls soccer blanks Decorah

Tuesday was a busy day for area sports teams with all sports having a competition. The Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team continued their dominance with yet another 10-0 win, their third in a row, against Decorah. Junior Anna Stromburg led the scoring affair with a hat-trick. Senior Morgan Aikey was moving the ball well as she added three assists to a goal. The team finished with 25 shots on goal while only allowing one shot for Decorah. The team will be in action next against Denver Thursday in an away game for teacher appreciation night.
It was a good night for the W-SR tennis teams as both of them swept their respective matches. The lady Go-Hawks swept the Charles City Comets 9-0 and the men Go-Hawks sweeping Union Community 9-0 as well. The win for the ladies was following a win against Grundy Center where they also swept. The team is now 3-1 on the season and will go on and play Camanche and Osage at home Thursday. For the boys, the win comes after a 7-2 loss against Decorah and they will play next against Oelwein in an away match on Thursday.
The Denver Cyclone men’s golf team lost their dual meet against Dike-New Hartford 171-178. Clayton Liddle tied for the medalist position shooting a 41 in the 9-hole match. Ashton Gonnerman wasn’t far behind in third place with a 42. The Cyclones are consistently shooting low scores and are hoping to keep up the momentum into the end of the season. They recently placed second in the New Hampton tournament last Saturday. They will hit the links next on Thursday at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course against W-SR and New Hampton.
Both Denver track and field teams were also in action Tuesday in separate meets. For the ladies, they were in Dike-New Hartford for the Lady Simons Relays where they placed second behind the host school. Elaina Hildebrant placed first in the 200 meter dash to give the team good points. Amber Homan also won her event, the 1500 meter run. Chloe Ristau finished in third for that event. Reeve Ristau won the 3k with a time of 11 minutes and 32 seconds. Sydney Eggena continued her dominance in the shot put and discus events winning both. In the shot put, she put up a throw of 39 feet and 6 inches; just one inch longer than second place. Eggena left no doubt in the discus winning by 9 feet with a throw over 112 feet. The relay teams for Denver were also posting some good times with the 4x100, 4x200 and the 4x800 meter relay teams all winning their events. The lady Cyclones will run next at the Drake Relays this Thursday-Saturday.
The boy Cyclone track and field team was in Vinton-Shellsburg for the Co-Ed relays. In the 100 meter dash, Caylor Hoffer placed third with a time of 11.42 seconds. In the 400 meter dash, the Cyclones placed from 3rd to 6th with times from 51-53 seconds. Kasey Wirtjes placed first in the 110 meter hurdles with some Janesville athletes also placing in the top-5. Janesville’s Jared Hoodjer and Wiley Sherburne placed fourth and fifth respectively with times of 16.38 and 16.59 respectively as well. Denver’s Ethan Schoville placed third in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1 minute even. Denver’s Ethan Reiter placed second in the long jump with a jump of 20 feet and 1 inch. Wirtjes also placed second in the high jump with a height of 6 feet and 2 inches. The boys team will run next at the Starmont Stars Invitational on Friday.