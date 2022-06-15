Thursday June 16

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR baseball vs Forest City 7 p.m.

Denver

Denver softball vs Columbus Catholic 7 p.m.

Denver baseball vs Columbus Catholic 7 p.m.

Janesville

Janesville softball vs GMG 7 p.m.

Janesville baseball at Nashua-Plainfield

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley softball at Union 7 p.m.

Wapsie Valley baseball at Union 7 p.m.

Friday June 17

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR baseball vs Waukon 5 and 7 p.m.

W-SR softball vs Charles City 7:30 p.m.

Denver

Denver softball at Union 1 p.m.

Denver baseball vs Union 7 p.m.

Janesville

None

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley softball at Applington-Parkersburg 7 p.m.

Saturday June 18

Denver

Denver softball at New Hampton Tournament (all day)

Monday June 20

Waverly-Shell Rock

None

Denver

Denver softball at Dike-New Hartford 5 and 7 p.m.

Denver baseball at Dike-New Hartford 5 and 7 p.m.

Janesville

Janesville softball at North Tama 5 p.m.

Janesville baseball at North Tama 5 p.m.

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley softball vs Oelwein 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley baseball vs Oelwein 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.