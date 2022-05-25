Thursday May 26
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR baseball at Waukon 5 and 7 p.m.
W-SR girls soccer vs Independence (Regional Finals) 6 p.m.
W-SR softball at Mason City 7 p.m.
Denver
Denver girls soccer at Dike-New Hartford (Regional Finals) 6 p.m.
Denver softball at Aplington-Parkersburg 7 p.m.
Denver baseball at Aplington-Parkersburg 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley baseball at South Winnesheik 5 p.m.
Friday May 27
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR baseball vs Benton 7:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver softball vs Oelwein 7 p.m.
Denver baseball vs Oelwein 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley softball at Columbus Catholic 5 p.m.
Wapsie Valley baseball at Columbus Catholic 5 p.m.