Thursday May 26

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR baseball at Waukon 5 and 7 p.m.

W-SR girls soccer vs Independence (Regional Finals) 6 p.m.

W-SR softball at Mason City 7 p.m.

Denver

Denver girls soccer at Dike-New Hartford (Regional Finals) 6 p.m.

Denver softball at Aplington-Parkersburg 7 p.m.

Denver baseball at Aplington-Parkersburg 7 p.m.

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley baseball at South Winnesheik 5 p.m.

Friday May 27

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR baseball vs Benton 7:30 p.m.

Denver

Denver softball vs Oelwein 7 p.m.

Denver baseball vs Oelwein 7 p.m.

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley softball at Columbus Catholic 5 p.m.

Wapsie Valley baseball at Columbus Catholic 5 p.m.