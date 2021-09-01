Thursday, Sept. 2

-Clarksville cross-country at Charles City, 4:15 p.m.

-Clarksville volleyball hosts Dunkerton, 7 p.m.

-Janesville cross-country at Eldora, 6 p.m.

-Janesville volleyball at Waterloo Christian, 7 p.m.

-N-P cross-country at Charles City, 5 p.m.

-N-P volleyball at Newman Catholic, 7 p.m.

-Tripoli volleyball hosts Riceville, 7 p.m.

-W-SR volleyball at Marshalltown invite, 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

-Clarksville football hosts Rockford, 7 p.m.

-Denver football at Union, 7 p.m.

-Janesville football at West Central, 7 p.m.

-N-P football hosts Wapsie Valley, 7 p.m.

-S-F football at North Fayette Valley, 7:30 p.m.

-Tripoli football hosts Riceville, 7 p.m.

-W-SR football hosts Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

-Clarksville volleyball at Midland tourney, 8:30 a.m.

-Denver volleyball at New Hampton tourney, 9 a.m.

-Janesville volleyball at V-S tournament, 9 a.m.

-N-P volleyball at Vinton-Shellsburg tourney, 9 a.m.

-S-F volleyball ast New Hampton tournament, 9 a.m.

-W-SR volleyball at Mount Vernon invite, 9 a.m.

-Wartburg football hosts Monmouth, 7 p.m.