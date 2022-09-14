Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver and Janesville.
Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver and Janesville.
Thursday, September 15
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR girls cross country at Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5:40 p.m.
W-SR boys cross country at Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6:05 p.m.
Denver
None
Janesville
Janesville volleyball vs Riceville 7:30 p.m.
Friday, September 16
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR football at West Delaware 7:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver football at Aplington-Parkersburg 7 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville football vs Kee 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 17
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
Denver volleyball at Dike-New Hartford Varsity Volleyball Tournament (All day)
Janesville
Janesville volleyball hosting Janesville Varsity Volleyball Tournament (All day)
Monday, September 19
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
Denver boys and girls cross country hosting Denver Cyclone Meet
Janesville
None
