Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Tripoli and Clarksville.
Tuesday, December 13
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 7:24 pm
Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Tripoli and Clarksville.
Tuesday, December 13
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR girls bowling vs West Delaware and Denver 2:30 p.m.
W-SR boys bowling vs West Delaware and Denver 4 p.m.
W-SR girls basketball vs Charles City 6 p.m.
W-SR boys basketball vs Charles City 7:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver girls bowling vs West Delaware and W-SR 2:30 p.m.
Denver boys bowling vs West Delaware and W-SR 4 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville girls basketball at Dunkerton 6:30 p.m.
Janesville boys basketball at Dunkerton 7:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley girls basketball vs AGWSR 6:15 p.m.
Wapsie Valley girls basketball vs AGWSR 7:45 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli girls basketball at Clarksville 6:30 p.m.
Tripoli boys basketball at Clarksville 7:45 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville girls basketball vs Tripoli 6:30 p.m.
Clarksville boys basketball vs Tripoli 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday, December 14
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
None
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
None
Tripoli
None
Clarksville
None
Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 38F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.